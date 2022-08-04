Who won? Here are the results from Thursday's State Primary and Montgomery County General Election
The votes are in.
With all 38 precincts reporting, here are the final election results for key contested races in Thursday's State Primary and Montgomery County General Election:
Tennessee House of Representatives District 67 (R)
John W. Dawson - 830 (36.5%)
Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr. - 1,433 (63.02%)
Tennessee House of Representatives District 75 (R)
Jeff Burkhart - 981 (40.47%)
Kent Griffy - 527 (21.74%)
Deanna McLaughlin - 910 (37.54%)
County General Election
Montgomery County mayor
Wes Golden (R) - 10,500 (66.69%)
Jo Ellen "Jodi" O'Connor (I) - 5,180 (32.9%)
Sheriff
John S. Fuson (R) - 9,225 (57.55%)
Mike Oliver (I) - 6,779 (42.29%)
Circuit Court Judge Part III
Joel Wallace (R) - 8,901 (56.64%)
Kimberly Turner (I) - 6,789 (43.2%)
Chancellor
Ben Dean (R) - 8,190 (53.31%)
Laurence M. McMillan, Jr. (I) - 7,155 (46.57%)
General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge Division II
Reid Poland (R) - 9,675 (59.57%)
Merriel Bullock-Neal (D) - 5,011 (30.85%)
James Bagby (I) - 1,549 (9.54%)
Circuit Court Clerk
Wendy Davis (R) - 10,262 (66.87%)
Faye Rennell Hobson (I) - 5,070 (33.04%)
County Commission District 2
Jason D. Knight (R) - 666 (53.62%)
John (JM) Genis (I) - 52 (4.19%)
Charles D. Keene (I) - 465 (37.44%)
Dennis J. Potvin (I) - 59 (4.75%)
County Commission District 4
Ascension "Big Sarge" Lopez (R) - 386 (36.97%)
Rickey Ray (I) - 657 (62.93%)
County Commission District 5
Rashidah A. Leverett (D) - 315 (62.01%)
Lori J. Mason (I) - 189 (37.2%)
County Commission District 6
Michael Lankford (R) - 578 (52.03%)
Randy Allbert (I) - 533 (47.97%)
County Commission District 7
Nathan Burkholder (R) - 568 (44.31%)
Tony Eldridge (I) - 498 (38.85%)
Rocky Sickel (I) - 214 (16.69%)
County Commission District 11
Christine S. McKinney (D) - 194 (47.9%)
Joe L. Creek (I) - 211 (52.1%)
County Commission District 12
Carmelle Chandler (D) - 207 (61.24%)
Joey Dasinger (I) - 131 (38.76%)
County Commission District 14
Billy Burgett (D) - 262 (43.45%)
Joshua Beal (I) - 339 (56.22%)
County Commission District 16
Joshua Wikholm (R) - 258 (46.4%)
Lisa Prichard (D) - 298 (53.6%)
County Commission District 17
Sam Houston (R) - 258 (47.6%)
Chris Rasnic (D) - 283 (52.21%)
County Commission District 18
Kyong Suk Dawson (R) - 214 (47.24%)
Ryan Gallant (D) - 239 (52.76%)
County Commission District 19
William "Billy" Frye (I) - 348 (51.18%)
Garland V. Johnson (I) - 330 (48.53%)
County Commission District 20
Autumn Simmons (R) - 274 (57.08%)
Kristen Artrip (I) - 128 (26.67%)
Michael Walker (I) - 78 (16.25%)
County Commission District 21
Jerry Allbert (I) - 490 (46.14%)
David Wayne Shelton (I) - 569 (53.58%)
School Board District 1
John Crespo (R) - 677 (44.8%)
Carol A. Berry (D) - 829 (54.86%)
School Board District 3
Janet M. Peterson (R) - 478 (39.54%)
Herbert A. Nelson (D) - 592 (48.97%)
Ambar Marquis (I) - 139 (11.5%)
School Board District 5
Brad Morrow (R) - 840 (47.62%)
Jimmie M. Garland (D) - 922 (52.27%)
Ballot source: Montgomery County Election Commission
