ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Who won? Here are the results from Thursday's State Primary and Montgomery County General Election

By Jimmy Settle, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWjlD_0h5MG3Ly00

The votes are in.

With all 38 precincts reporting, here are the final election results for key contested races in Thursday's State Primary and Montgomery County General Election:

Tennessee House of Representatives District 67 (R)

John W. Dawson  - 830 (36.5%)

Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr.  - 1,433 (63.02%)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 75 (R)

Jeff Burkhart - 981 (40.47%)

Kent Griffy  - 527 (21.74%)

Deanna McLaughlin - 910 (37.54%)

County General Election

Montgomery County mayor

Wes Golden (R) - 10,500 (66.69%)

Jo Ellen "Jodi" O'Connor (I) - 5,180 (32.9%)

Sheriff

John S. Fuson (R) - 9,225 (57.55%)

Mike Oliver (I) - 6,779 (42.29%)

Circuit Court Judge Part III

Joel Wallace (R) - 8,901 (56.64%)

Kimberly Turner (I) - 6,789 (43.2%)

Chancellor

Ben Dean (R) - 8,190 (53.31%)

Laurence M. McMillan, Jr. (I) - 7,155 (46.57%)

General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge Division II

Reid Poland (R) - 9,675 (59.57%)

Merriel Bullock-Neal (D) - 5,011 (30.85%)

James Bagby (I) - 1,549 (9.54%)

Circuit Court Clerk

Wendy Davis (R) - 10,262 (66.87%)

Faye Rennell Hobson (I) - 5,070 (33.04%)

County Commission District 2

Jason D. Knight (R) - 666 (53.62%)

John (JM) Genis (I) - 52 (4.19%)

Charles D. Keene (I) - 465 (37.44%)

Dennis J. Potvin (I) - 59 (4.75%)

County Commission District 4

Ascension "Big Sarge" Lopez (R) - 386 (36.97%)

Rickey Ray (I) - 657 (62.93%)

County Commission District 5

Rashidah A. Leverett (D) - 315 (62.01%)

Lori J. Mason (I) - 189 (37.2%)

County Commission District 6

Michael Lankford (R) - 578 (52.03%)

Randy Allbert (I) - 533 (47.97%)

County Commission District 7

Nathan Burkholder (R) - 568 (44.31%)

Tony Eldridge (I) - 498 (38.85%)

Rocky Sickel (I) - 214 (16.69%)

County Commission District 11

Christine S. McKinney (D) - 194 (47.9%)

Joe L. Creek (I) - 211 (52.1%)

County Commission District 12

Carmelle Chandler (D) - 207 (61.24%)

Joey Dasinger (I) - 131 (38.76%)

County Commission District 14

Billy Burgett (D) - 262 (43.45%)

Joshua Beal (I) - 339 (56.22%)

County Commission District 16

Joshua Wikholm (R) - 258 (46.4%)

Lisa Prichard (D) - 298 (53.6%)

County Commission District 17

Sam Houston (R) - 258 (47.6%)

Chris Rasnic (D) - 283 (52.21%)

County Commission District 18

Kyong Suk Dawson (R) - 214 (47.24%)

Ryan Gallant (D) - 239 (52.76%)

County Commission District 19

William "Billy" Frye (I) - 348 (51.18%)

Garland V. Johnson (I) - 330 (48.53%)

County Commission District 20

Autumn Simmons (R) - 274 (57.08%)

Kristen Artrip (I) - 128 (26.67%)

Michael Walker (I) - 78 (16.25%)

County Commission District 21

Jerry Allbert (I) - 490 (46.14%)

David Wayne Shelton (I) - 569 (53.58%)

School Board District 1

John Crespo (R) - 677 (44.8%)

Carol A. Berry (D) - 829 (54.86%)

School Board District 3

Janet M. Peterson (R) - 478 (39.54%)

Herbert A. Nelson (D) - 592 (48.97%)

Ambar Marquis (I) - 139 (11.5%)

School Board District 5

Brad Morrow (R) - 840 (47.62%)

Jimmie M. Garland (D) - 922 (52.27%)

Ballot source: Montgomery County Election Commission

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Who won? Here are the results from Thursday's State Primary and Montgomery County General Election

Comments / 0

Related
rewind943.com

26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TN
Elections
Montgomery County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mason, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
whopam.com

BWA issued for section of western Christian County

The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for a section of western Christian County. It includes customers from 6695 to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Cerulean Sinking Fork Rd., Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Pride Publishing

Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19

Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gallant
Person
Sam Houston
fox17.com

Crime rate drops in Clarksville for fourth consecutive year

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville saw a significant drop in crime this year for the fourth year in a row, according to a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). According to the report, Clarksville’s crime rate dropped from 83.48 per 1,000 residents in (8.348%) in 2020 to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Election Commission#Politics Local#Election Local#State Primary
WBKO

Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
768
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy