Lending a helping hand for 4H and FFA students across state lines

KTVL
Day camp for children affected by the McKinney Fire in Yreka
Yreka, Ca — When disaster strikes, many people offer a helping hand to those in need, regardless of where they are located. Now, a nationwide non-profit, Project: Camp has stepped up to help the children and families affected by the McKinney Fire. Project: Camp is going on its second...
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
KTVL
Southern Oregon veteran chosen as Nation of Patriots flag bearer
Medford, Ore. — A Southern Oregon Air Force veteran was a flag bearer in the 2022 Nation of Patriots tour this past weekend. Every year, the Nation of Patriots take the American flag on a nationwide motorcycle ride to raise awareness for military issues. This includes help with financial support for the physical, emotional, and economic misfortune our disabled veterans and their families live with every day.
Klamath Falls News
Record breaking: $1.3 Million sold at auction
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After four amazing days full of concerts, events, showings, vendors, food, and more; the 100th celebration of the Klamath County Fair has come to a close. But not before breaking another record. The Rotary Junior Livestock Auction has been setting records for the last several years and 2022 was not an exception. This past Sunday, over $1.3 million was transacted for 4-H and FFA youth of the Klamath Basin.
KTVL
Jackson County Animal Shelter holds reduced adoption fee event
Phoenix, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be holding a reduced fee adoption event next weekend in an effort to address capacity issues. The Jackson County Animal Shelter adoption area is unfortunately filled to capacity with over 30 dogs of various sizes and breeds. "These dogs need...
actionnewsnow.com
Some Yreka evacuations reduced at east end of McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has reduced some evacuations that were caused by the McKinney Fire. People who live in the following areas can return home:. YRE-3612 B. YRE-3612 C. YRE-3615 C. YRE-3615 D. YRE-3618 B. YRE-3618 C. YRE-3624 A. YRE-3621 C. YRE-3627. YRE-3630. YRE-3633.
KTVL
See the buzz around Wildlife Images' bee colony
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Bees are an important part of the ecosystem. Known as a pollinator species, bees help spread pollen around to different plants allowing them to reproduce. Without pollinators like bees, growing important crops like fruits and grains would be virtually impossible. The return of the busy...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
KTVL
Medford wildland firefighting family crew tackle McKinney fire together
SISKIYOU, Calif. — As crews continue to fight the McKinney fire, one of the crews helping with the mop-up of the fire is a Medford family who are all wildland firefighters working together on the frontline. The Contreras Family make up the Ponderosa Wildland Firefighters and are a 20-person...
KTVL
Long-time Klamath National Forest employee dies as result of McKinney Fire
Yreka, CALIF. — The Klamath National Forest has lost one of its own. Long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout, Kathy Shoopman, passed away in her home in the community of Klamath River, California, as a result of the McKinney Fire. Shoopman started her career as a lookout at Baldy Mountain...
theashlandchronicle.com
What Happens When a City Goes AWOL?
Twelve years ago, with great fanfare and predictions for job-creating new businesses, the city of Ashland adopted a master plan for a 70-acre site bordering MIstletoe Road and Siskiyou Boulevard, just off Tolman Creek Road. The former Croman lumber mill would become a mix of industrial, office and mixed uses with a neighborhood center and open space for creeks, ponds and wetlands.
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
Mount Shasta Herald
Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire
Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
happycampnews.com
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres
The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
nbc16.com
Forests in Douglas County closed as wildfires burn
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A multi-forest closure is now in place in Douglas County, as the Windigo and Potter fires continue to burn. This area closure includes a significant portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake, several Forest Service roads and parts of the Umpqua National Forest.
KDRV
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
