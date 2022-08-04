ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. remains available; when will he sign a new deal?

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, two weeks into training camp. How much longer will he be on the market?. In addition to the question of where he signs, there’s an issue as to when. The folks at NFL Network recently addressed that issue.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson won’t play in Ravens preseason opener

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been practicing at Ravens camp despite not having a contract extension yet, but his participation won’t extend to Thursday’s preseason opener against the Titans. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will be one of the veteran starters who will remain observers this...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season

It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
NBC Sports

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling

For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
NFL
NBC Sports

When will Peter Harvey issue a Deshaun Watson ruling?

The Personal Conduct Policy and the Collective Bargaining Agreement say nothing about when a decision must be made by Peter Harvey in the appeal of Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension. The only requirement is that the process must be “expedited.”. There’s one specific wrinkle that could delay the expedition...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule: What Baker Mayfield’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive

The Panthers aren’t planning to make a public call about their starting quarterback for a little while, but that won’t stop people from reading into decisions and comments concerning Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold ahead of that announcement. One decision that will spur reaction will be how the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Lack of contact at Patriots training camp is noticeable

FOXBORO -- At this time last year, the Patriots were 12 days into training camp, and Mac Jones and Cam Newton were in the throes of a quarterback competition overseen by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They’d had three padded practices with some tackling to the ground and were coming off a Sunday practice which was described as the "most physical practice of camp."
NFL

