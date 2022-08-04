Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas- Come Come celebrate summer with live music by the CMA Band of the Year, The Spur 327 Band, dancing and silent & live auctions. Proceeds to benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, Scholarships for Therapy Students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with Special Needs Saturday, August 13 at 6:30pm for the 2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest. For ticket information visit montereyambucs.org.
Revolution House says there are genres of music missing in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Revolution House has partnered with local businesses to reach their goal of bringing urban concerts to Lubbock on a weekly basis. They say there are genres of music missing in Lubbock and they want to change this. By partnering with Stone Creek Event Center, Shannon’s Sound & Lighting and Tripp’s; Revolution House wants to bring in concerts that will benefit the community. Get more details at @RevolutionHouse806.
Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
Lubbock Community Theatre host hotdog social
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre host end of summer bash & hot dog social. For more information on upcoming event visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
Parade of Home is through this Sunday, August 14
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’s been to this year’s Parade of Homes, you are missing out. The homes feature a variety of unique styles. Visit the website to purchase tickets and to get more information: lubbockparadeofhomes.com.
The 2022 West Texas Bridal Expo is almost here
Lubbock, TEXAS- Join all of the best West Texas wedding vendors in one place. The event will take place Saturday, August 28th from 1pm to 4pm. For ticket information visit westtexasbridal.com.
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter invites you to their August events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Make plans to join Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter at their August events. They have a Power Hour Luncheon with a guest speaker on Thursday, August 11 at Logan’s. They also have a Coffee Chat on Thursday, August 25 at Gold Stripe Coffee on 98th and Slide. Get more details at https://texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org/ or on their Facebook page at Lubbock Chapter Texas Women in Business.
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
Sunday Funday at Cotton Court Hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas- Join Cotton Court Hotel for Sunday Funday. now through August 28th. Enjoy a Poptail at the Pool Bar with an Individual Pizza from the Kitchen while relaxing by the pool! There is a $10 Cover for 21+ only. For more information visit their website https://www.cottoncourthotel.com/specials.
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Zeva is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Zeva as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday August 3. Reach out to LAS to adopt Zeva at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Zeva!
Islamic Center of the South Plains on alert amid New Mexico murders
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Islamic Center of the South Plains says they are taking additional security measures and urging their community to stay vigilant as a fourth Muslim man was fatally shot in Albuquerque this week. “The Muslim community here in Lubbock is shocked to hear about this horrific...
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Silent Wings Museum to celebrates Spirit of ’45 Day on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum:. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, join the Silent Wings Museum as we celebrate Spirit of ’45 Day and explore our new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered, for the story of perseverance and determination that defines the American Glider Pilot.
Bubbles is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Bubbles as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Bubbles at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bubbles!
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Living Word of Faith Church will sponsor its 1st Annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7th at 129 Temple Ave. from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Shoe vouchers for $50 will be available for school aged children residing in the Jackson or Mahon neighborhoods. Parents must show proof of residence and have an ID. Parents must have their children with them to claim a $50 shoe voucher to Champs Sports located at South Plains Mall.
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
