At the August 1 meeting, the Pickering City Council set the tax levy at the maximum allowed for the next year. The state has an equation the city must follow for the tax amount. It takes in the number of people plus the valuation of property to come up with the street levy of 91.18¢ per $100 valuation, instead of the $1 passed by the voters. The general fund rate will be 87.26¢ per $100 valuation.

PICKERING, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO