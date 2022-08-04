Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Community Theatre host hotdog social
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre host end of summer bash & hot dog social. For more information on upcoming event visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas- Come Come celebrate summer with live music by the CMA Band of the Year, The Spur 327 Band, dancing and silent & live auctions. Proceeds to benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, Scholarships for Therapy Students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with Special Needs Saturday, August 13 at 6:30pm for the 2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest. For ticket information visit montereyambucs.org.
Revolution House says there are genres of music missing in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Revolution House has partnered with local businesses to reach their goal of bringing urban concerts to Lubbock on a weekly basis. They say there are genres of music missing in Lubbock and they want to change this. By partnering with Stone Creek Event Center, Shannon’s Sound & Lighting and Tripp’s; Revolution House wants to bring in concerts that will benefit the community. Get more details at @RevolutionHouse806.
Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter invites you to their August events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Make plans to join Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter at their August events. They have a Power Hour Luncheon with a guest speaker on Thursday, August 11 at Logan’s. They also have a Coffee Chat on Thursday, August 25 at Gold Stripe Coffee on 98th and Slide. Get more details at https://texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org/ or on their Facebook page at Lubbock Chapter Texas Women in Business.
The 2022 West Texas Bridal Expo is almost here
Lubbock, TEXAS- Join all of the best West Texas wedding vendors in one place. The event will take place Saturday, August 28th from 1pm to 4pm. For ticket information visit westtexasbridal.com.
Parade of Home is through this Sunday, August 14
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’s been to this year’s Parade of Homes, you are missing out. The homes feature a variety of unique styles. Visit the website to purchase tickets and to get more information: lubbockparadeofhomes.com.
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
Sunday Funday at Cotton Court Hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas- Join Cotton Court Hotel for Sunday Funday. now through August 28th. Enjoy a Poptail at the Pool Bar with an Individual Pizza from the Kitchen while relaxing by the pool! There is a $10 Cover for 21+ only. For more information visit their website https://www.cottoncourthotel.com/specials.
Islamic Center of the South Plains on alert amid New Mexico murders
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Islamic Center of the South Plains says they are taking additional security measures and urging their community to stay vigilant as a fourth Muslim man was fatally shot in Albuquerque this week. “The Muslim community here in Lubbock is shocked to hear about this horrific...
Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Living Word of Faith Church will sponsor its 1st Annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7th at 129 Temple Ave. from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Shoe vouchers for $50 will be available for school aged children residing in the Jackson or Mahon neighborhoods. Parents must show proof of residence and have an ID. Parents must have their children with them to claim a $50 shoe voucher to Champs Sports located at South Plains Mall.
New West Texas show Keeping Good Co. launching this month
LUBBOCK, Texas- Keeping Good Co. is a new hospitality and design television show by Brandy Bell filmed throughout West Texas. The show’s main focus is community involvement, portraying the incredible giving heart of West Texas people and values, while entertaining viewers with DIY projects, hospitality inspiration, gardening tips, party planning, cooking and baking, travel adventures, and more. For more information, visit their website: www.watchkeepinggoodco.com.
Zeva is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Zeva as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday August 3. Reach out to LAS to adopt Zeva at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Zeva!
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 7-13
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Count to 10 with Mouse” by Margaret Wise Browns while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.
Lubbock LULAC Council #22423 receives National Council of the Year Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A local League of United Latin American Citizens council, Council #22423 – Power of 3- Unity, Community & Equality, was awarded National Council of the Year by the national president, Domingo Garcia, at the organization’s national convention hosted in Puerto Rico this year.
Bubbles is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Bubbles as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Bubbles at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bubbles!
City of Lubbock to begin 34th Street pavement repairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 9, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 34th St., between Ave Q and I-27. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately eight weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.
2022 KLBK BLITZ PREVIEWS: Lubbock Christian Eagles
LUBBOCK, TX- Before the 2022 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams. We continue our KLBK Blitz Previews with the Lubbock Christian Eagles who are coming off a successful 2021 Campaign finishing with an overall record of 11 -2 but this year, it’s a whole new ball game as the Eagles are trying to fill the gaps from their State Semifinal Finish.
Jimmy Nowoc book signing at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Author Jimmy Nowoc will be at the Buddy Holly Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm to sign copies of his book No Strings Attached: My Life Growing Up with the Birth of Rock N Roll. Nowoc’s book offers...
LPD provides update on motorcycle crash Saturday in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ricardo Sanchez, 37, was transported to University Medical center after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash Saturday. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Sanchez was traveling westbound on the access road in the 1600 block of North Loop 289. He reportedly lost control of the...
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
