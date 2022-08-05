Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

Read on www.wctv.tv
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
wfxl.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company
On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
WCTV
Marianna man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning due to losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the man was traveling northbound on State Road 73. The driver lost control of...
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
WCTV
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street. According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters. Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the...
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss
Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
WCTV
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
WCTV
Leon Co. sheriff’s office doubles down against weapons in school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just five days until Leon County students return to school and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says guns or other weapons will not be tolerated on campus. The sheriff’s office says during the first semester of school last year, they removed 15 weapons from eight...
Man indicted in death of TPD officer Fariello
Tyrone Cleveland was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on six charges, including the death of Tallahassee Police Department Christopher Fariello.
WCTV
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. 34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday...
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
Shark attack survivor, Addison Bethea, discharged from TMH
At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Rehabilitation Center, you won't find Addison Bethea. After calling TMH her home for the past 35 days, Addison is heading home.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
WCTV
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
WCTV
Thomasville - Thomas County Humane Society hosts ‘Clear the Shelter’ event
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of a national initiative, the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society hosted ‘Clear the Shelter’ to try to find all their animals new homes. The shelter teamed up with multiple organizations and businesses like State Farm Thomasville, Kona Ice and the Georgia National...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He is described as 5′9, 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
