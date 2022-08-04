ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
Revolution House says there are genres of music missing in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Revolution House has partnered with local businesses to reach their goal of bringing urban concerts to Lubbock on a weekly basis. They say there are genres of music missing in Lubbock and they want to change this. By partnering with Stone Creek Event Center, Shannon’s Sound & Lighting and Tripp’s; Revolution House wants to bring in concerts that will benefit the community. Get more details at @RevolutionHouse806.
Islamic Center of the South Plains on alert amid New Mexico murders

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Islamic Center of the South Plains says they are taking additional security measures and urging their community to stay vigilant as a fourth Muslim man was fatally shot in Albuquerque this week. “The Muslim community here in Lubbock is shocked to hear about this horrific...
Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter invites you to their August events

LUBBOCK, Texas—Make plans to join Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter at their August events. They have a Power Hour Luncheon with a guest speaker on Thursday, August 11 at Logan’s. They also have a Coffee Chat on Thursday, August 25 at Gold Stripe Coffee on 98th and Slide. Get more details at https://texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org/ or on their Facebook page at Lubbock Chapter Texas Women in Business.
The 2022 West Texas Bridal Expo is almost here

Lubbock, TEXAS- Join all of the best West Texas wedding vendors in one place. The event will take place Saturday, August 28th from 1pm to 4pm. For ticket information visit westtexasbridal.com.
2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas- Come Come celebrate summer with live music by the CMA Band of the Year, The Spur 327 Band, dancing and silent & live auctions. Proceeds to benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, Scholarships for Therapy Students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with Special Needs Saturday, August 13 at 6:30pm for the 2022 Lubbock Ambucs Monterey Summer Fest. For ticket information visit montereyambucs.org.
Parade of Home is through this Sunday, August 14

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’s been to this year’s Parade of Homes, you are missing out. The homes feature a variety of unique styles. Visit the website to purchase tickets and to get more information: lubbockparadeofhomes.com.
Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
Sunday Funday at Cotton Court Hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas- Join Cotton Court Hotel for Sunday Funday. now through August 28th. Enjoy a Poptail at the Pool Bar with an Individual Pizza from the Kitchen while relaxing by the pool! There is a $10 Cover for 21+ only. For more information visit their website https://www.cottoncourthotel.com/specials.
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?

One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Silent Wings Museum to celebrates Spirit of ’45 Day on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum:. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, join the Silent Wings Museum as we celebrate Spirit of ’45 Day and explore our new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered, for the story of perseverance and determination that defines the American Glider Pilot.
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
