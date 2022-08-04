ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Crisis pregnancy’ clinics suddenly at center of abortion debate

THE ORGANIZATION HAS operated quietly for three decades, headquartered today in a nondescript brick storefront along Revere’s main street. “Your Options Medical” advertises the sign on the clinic, a faith-based nonprofit that operates four centers in Massachusetts focused on counseling pregnant women. While the clinic’s staff say...
Tanisha Sullivan, Bill Galvin go head to head in testy debate

THE TWO DEMOCRATS running for secretary of the Commonwealth met in a testy debate Monday, which highlighted a fundamental disagreement over the nature of the job itself. Tanisha Sullivan, the Boston NAACP head who is challenging Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin in the Democratic primary, is pushing for a far more expansive vision of the office.
