Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon.

A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development.

The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its remaining stores, including not only the Onalaska location but also two in La Crosse.

Corta isn’t ready to announce names of retailers that might lease space, the spokesman said, but he anticipates store openings next year.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.