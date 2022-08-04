ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Bridgeport falls behind early, drops regional opener, 12-0

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 4 days ago
WVNews

Experienced QB Crookshanks prepared to lead Bees this fall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The feeling of suddenly being thrust into the starting quarterback role as a freshman hasn’t left East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks. Two seasons ago, following an injury to starting quarterback Clay Hershberger with approximately one minute remaining until halftime of the Bees’ Week 3 matchup versus Robert C. Byrd, Crookshanks took over as quarterback.
FAIRMONT, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WVNews

Shane V Hawkins

WESTON — Shane V Hawkins, 64, of Davenport, Fl, formerly a resident of Lewis County passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in North Alabama Regional Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio October, 1957.Preceded in death by his farther, Howard “Ham” Hawkins; his maternal grandparents Frances and Nell Van Horn; and his paternal grandparents “Hoke” and Beulah May Hawkins, all longtime residents of Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Elkins nips RCB for 1st; Fairmont Senior leads Callaway locals

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors and lead the Tigers to victory over Robert C. Byrd and Doddridge County at Sunny Croft on Monday afternoon. Elkins finished with a team score of 199, with Tanner Miller (45),...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

WVU building defensive line depth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 Mountaineer football team has plenty of areas where it is breaking in new pieces and has depth concerns, but the defensive line is not one of those. West Virginia did lose a talented and experienced asset when nose guard Akheem Mesidor transferred to Miami...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) code amendment tabled by city council

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The process to hire Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart’s assistant chief or possible successor is under scrutiny by firefighters and elected officials alike. An ordinance amending Article 141 was the only new item discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, but different opinions and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

College challenges pale in comparison to Lee Kpogba's story

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The majority of players in Division I football programs have the normal worries of college students -- learning how to live away from home, avoiding the 'freshman fifteen' or developng the self-discipline to study and complete their classroom work in a punctual manner. They also have the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brent Murry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to bet…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Practice Photo Gallery II

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from the first week of West Virginia's 2022 fall football practice. The Mountaineers have worked out under sunny skies for most of the week as they prepare for the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

David Livengood

FRIENDSVILLE — David Ward Livengood, 78, of Friendsville, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born April 1, 1944, in Syracuse, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ward Kenneth and Edna Roberta “Dolly” (Swauger) Livengood.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

James W. Daddysman

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — James W. Daddysman, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Donald Clark

ALBRIGHT — Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright, (Beech Run community), passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his family by his side at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. A son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Albright...
ALBRIGHT, WV

