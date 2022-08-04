Bridgeport falls behind early, drops regional opener, 12-0

Read on www.wvnews.com
Experienced QB Crookshanks prepared to lead Bees this fall
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The feeling of suddenly being thrust into the starting quarterback role as a freshman hasn’t left East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks. Two seasons ago, following an injury to starting quarterback Clay Hershberger with approximately one minute remaining until halftime of the Bees’ Week 3 matchup versus Robert C. Byrd, Crookshanks took over as quarterback.
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
Ex-preacher who shot up another motorist's tire at Clarksburg, West Virginia, GoMart gets home incarceration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot out the tire of another motorist’s vehicle during a road rage incident at the downtown Clarksburg GoMart has received home incarceration. The 5-year term will include the more than 200 days James...
WVU Football Jordan Jefferson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 Mountaineer football team has plenty of areas where it is break…
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man hit with reckless fleeing charge in alleged motorcycle flight
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old Clarksburg man was jailed Monday, accused of fleeing with reckless indifference a day earlier on U.S. 50 in Clarksburg. Jesse Howard Cottrill put both his female passenger and other motorists in danger with his actions, Harrison Deputy Jody Cunningham alleged.
Shane V Hawkins
WESTON — Shane V Hawkins, 64, of Davenport, Fl, formerly a resident of Lewis County passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in North Alabama Regional Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio October, 1957.Preceded in death by his farther, Howard “Ham” Hawkins; his maternal grandparents Frances and Nell Van Horn; and his paternal grandparents “Hoke” and Beulah May Hawkins, all longtime residents of Lewis County.
WVU's offensive line enters season with high expectations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Do you ever start to wonder about how sports terms come about?. As football season approaches and story ideas were rolling through a bored sportswriter’s mind, I got to thinking about it. Most of them make sense.
Elkins nips RCB for 1st; Fairmont Senior leads Callaway locals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors and lead the Tigers to victory over Robert C. Byrd and Doddridge County at Sunny Croft on Monday afternoon. Elkins finished with a team score of 199, with Tanner Miller (45),...
WVU building defensive line depth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 Mountaineer football team has plenty of areas where it is breaking in new pieces and has depth concerns, but the defensive line is not one of those. West Virginia did lose a talented and experienced asset when nose guard Akheem Mesidor transferred to Miami...
080622 WVU football Zach Frazier practice
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Do you ever start to wonder about how sports terms come about?
Possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) code amendment tabled by city council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The process to hire Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart’s assistant chief or possible successor is under scrutiny by firefighters and elected officials alike. An ordinance amending Article 141 was the only new item discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, but different opinions and...
College challenges pale in comparison to Lee Kpogba's story
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The majority of players in Division I football programs have the normal worries of college students -- learning how to live away from home, avoiding the 'freshman fifteen' or developng the self-discipline to study and complete their classroom work in a punctual manner. They also have the...
Brent Murry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to bet…
Fairmont State University welcomes students back to campus for first day of classes
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Fairmont State University officially began classes for the fall semester on Monday morning, and officials are optimistic about the 2022-23 school year being held on campus. Dr. Tim Oxley, interim provost of Fairmont State University, said it’s great seeing students back on...
WVU Football Practice Photo Gallery II
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from the first week of West Virginia's 2022 fall football practice. The Mountaineers have worked out under sunny skies for most of the week as they prepare for the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
David Livengood
FRIENDSVILLE — David Ward Livengood, 78, of Friendsville, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born April 1, 1944, in Syracuse, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ward Kenneth and Edna Roberta “Dolly” (Swauger) Livengood.
James W. Daddysman
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — James W. Daddysman, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday…
WVU & citizen scientists to cast about in search of answers on syndrome impacting bass
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and...
WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
Donald Clark
ALBRIGHT — Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright, (Beech Run community), passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his family by his side at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. A son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Albright...
