Hubbard’s St. Patrick’s Church kicks off 4-day festival

By Lindsey Watson
 4 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard has officially kicked off its annual four-day festival.

The festival is the parish’s biggest fundraiser. This is its 64th year.

Rebuilding is still underway after a fire heavily damaged the church building in January of last year.

“There’s a great deal of, amount of planning. But we are excited and very blessed that God put some sunshine over St. Patrick’s festival, and that’s what we’re most thankful for,” said Deacon John Bartos.

Festival organizers say food prices will remain the same as they were last year in a show of appreciation to the community.

“Every bit of our food we have, in our festival food, is all homemade — the cavatells, the meatballs, the stuffed cabbage, the sausage. Also, we have Avalon pizza, downtown Avalon pizza which is very delicious and very, very popular,” Deacon Bartos said.

Parishioners at one special tent this year are selling bracelets to benefit parish member Jude Sedor-Franzak. He is two years old and received a heart transplant on July 18.

“He has been in the hospital since February. He just received his heart transplant and as you can see in the picture, he is doing fabulous, his grandmother told us. Our craft group and our Shine Children’s Ministry decided to get together and we put all these bracelets together. We have almost, there’s over 500 bracelets that they worked on. We’re selling them for a donation to help raise money to help with the medical expenses for the family,” said Lisa Love, advisor for the Children’s Service Learning Ministry.

Be sure to also stick around for live entertainment, games, an auction and raffles.

The festival goes until 11 p.m. Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend.

