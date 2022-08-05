ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

An Edinburgh Police Stand Has Been Converted Into the World’s Smallest Whisky Bar

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTatv_0h5MCvLl00

Click here to read the full article.

Have you ever sat at a bar and thought to yourself, “I wish this felt more claustrophobic, kind of like I was drinking alone in a closet?” Actually, maybe during the pandemic that would be safer option. Whisky fans who like small have the chance to visit what is being touted as the world’s smallest whisky bar in Edinburgh this August during the Fringe Festival.

This year marks the 75th year of Scotland’s Fringe Festival, and independent bottler Cask 88 decided to celebrate by installing a tiny pop-up whisky bar on the historic Princes Street in Edinburgh that has a floor space of exactly 1.978 meters. This converted police box (there are 142 in the city) actually has enough room for two guests, so make sure you don’t mind cozying up with someone else before you enter. Once inside, you’ll be able to order a dram of one of Cask 88 ’s single cask scotch whiskies from someone the company is calling “PC Peat,” apparently (and ironically) a very tall bartender. Sip and savor, but don’t take too long, as each guest will only have ten minutes to enjoy this mini-bar. Also of note, the whisky will be served in edible grain cups made by UK company Mr. Stroodles—presumably this will actually create less waste than washing cutlery, although not everyone might want to eat their whisky glass (and hopefully it won’t alter the flavor).

According to Cask 88 head of sales Carl Johnstone, the tiny bar is kind of a metaphor for the company. “Cask 88 opening the smallest whisky bar in the world fits ideally with the type of brand it is,” he said in a press release. “A single cask of whisky produces a very small run of around 200 to 500 bottles… the very definition of small batch. But at Cask 88, we appreciate that small things can be perfectly formed, and unique in their own way. A visit to our bar will give you a great insight into who we are and the wonderful world of single cask whisky.”

Tickets for this tiny whisky bare are available through Eventbrite , and it will be open every day from 12 pm to 7 pm beginning August 5 and lasting through August 28.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Serves Dom Pérignon and Michelin-Star-Level Sushi

Click here to read the full article. Dom Pérignon wants to be your new shipmate. The French Champagne house has teamed up with Michelin three-star chef Masa Takayama to offer guests a lavish gastronomic experience aboard a luxury superyacht in the Hamptons. The 88-foot San Lorenzo vessel–which was customized by Dom, no less–will cruise the waters of Sag Harbor and Montauk throughout the month of August. Designed for up to six guests, each trip begins with a door-to-dock chauffeur service from the Hamptons to either the Sag Harbor Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. Once onboard the yacht, guests will...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

How Barrell Craft Spirit’s New Dovetail Whiskey Improves on the Beloved Original

Click here to read the full article. The first Barrell Dovetail, which came out in 2018, was an excellent cask-finished whiskey from Louisville’s Barrell Craft Spirits. But the new BCS Gray Label Dovetail ups the ante on the original, using rarer casks of older whiskey to create something even more special. The whiskey in this new blend comes from two countries, the US and Canada, and while the sources are familiar the end result is unique due to the particular barrels selected and extensive cask finishing process. The exact breakdown of the blend isn’t revealed, but the components are bourbons from...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Whiskey World’s Ridiculous New Trend Is Aging Rye and Bourbon on Moving Trains and Boats

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes it feels like the American whiskey industry is constantly looking for a new gimmick to help convince you to buy a particular bottle. And these days, that can mean transporting barrels of booze by ship, truck and now railroad to tell a story and, hopefully, actually affect the flavor… but it’s best to take all of this with a grain of salt. Wyoming’s Brush Creek Distillery is trying to tell a specific story with its new Railroad Rye, but perhaps the tale is more exciting than the whiskey itself. This a decent bottle...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Oldest Rye on the Market Has Arrived, and It Lives Up to Its Age

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: old doesn’t necessarily mean good in whiskey (or in people for that matter, sorry boomers). However, there are some whiskeys that age quite gracefully, and the new Lock Stock & Barrel 21-Year Straight Rye is a case study for this. Of course, you’re going to pay a premium for this whiskey, but hopefully you’ll be able to find it for somewhere around suggested retail price of $499. This expression is the fifth of the Lock Stock & Barrel series from The Cooper Spirits Co., founded by...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Whisky#Scotch Whisky#Edinburgh Fringe#Food Drink#Cask 88
Robb Report

Not For Bacardi Drinkers: This New Terroir-Driven Rum Brand Will Challenge Your Expectations

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new rum about to hit the US that’s unlike the rums most Americans have tried before. Renegade Rum just released a lineup of terroir-driven, single-farm spirits that are unaged and have a flavor profile that might take some getting used to—but anyone interested in forward-thinking spirits should give them a try. Mark Reynier, Renegade’s founder, played a large part in the revitalization of the Scotland’s Bruichladdich distillery and is also the founder of Ireland’s Waterford Distillery, which also focuses on terroir in spirits. Reynier is also known for making his unique take on...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Apple’s Aggressive New Version of CarPlay Is Scaring the Car Industry. Here’s Why.

Click here to read the full article. The auto industry’s most controversial new car feature isn’t a self-driving system or a form of electrification. The hot topic these days is CarPlay—yes, the familiar interface that insidiously wormed its way into the hearts and minds of drivers everywhere since its introduction at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. The plug-and-play platform has become so ubiquitous that it’s now equipped on 98 percent of new cars sold in the US. More compellingly, 79 percent of American car buyers consider it a must-have when shopping for their next ride, according to Apple’s Emily Schubert. That...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

This $4.5 Million ‘Mushroom House’ in Michigan Will Let You Channel Your Inner Frodo

Click here to read the full article. Mushroom house. Hobbit home. Whatever you call it, this listing is one for the storybooks.   If you’ve ever been to Michigan, chances are, you’ve heard about the mushroom houses of Charlevoix. The cartoonish stone cottages by architect and native builder, Earl Young, don’t exist anywhere else in the world—and now there’s an opportunity to own one. Young’s first-ever creation, known as the Thatch House, has just hit the market for $4.5 million.  Built in 1918, the three-floor residence gets its name from the specific style of thatched roofing. The other monikers stem from its resemblance to fungi...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
Robb Report

These New Yacht Trips Retrace the Steps of Real-Life Pirate Treasure Hunts

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance. On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages. The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This New Tavern Is Bringing Upscale Comfort Food to NYC’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Click here to read the full article. “Upscale comfort food” sounds like it should be an oxymoron, but the prolific New York City restaurateur John McDonald (Lure Fishbar, Bar Tulix) is betting on that very cuisine with his latest spot, Smyth Tavern in Tribeca. Opening Thursday, the restaurant is serving a menu of updated classics, for a new spin on standby American tavern fare. The overall goal, McDonald told Robb Report, is to offer a range of options that will allow Smyth Tavern to fill a gap in the neighborhood, where he said there aren’t a ton of serious restaurants. “Tribeca’s kind...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

NYC’s Noz Market Will Reopen in October With a New Sushi Counter Experience

Click here to read the full article. Calling all high-end fish enthusiasts in New York City: Noz Market, the retail shop from the team behind the Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, will reopen this fall. The fish butcher, which has been closed for renovations since December 2021, will return in mid-October with a new look and expanded offerings. Most notably, the space will be open for indoor dining for the first time, with two sushi bars and just two four-top tables. Noz Market initially opened in December 2020, selling seafood flown in daily from Japan. Along with the salmon, tuna, crab, scallops and sea...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

This New Line of Solar-Powered Catamarans Wants to Take the Place of Superyachts

Click here to read the full article. Catamarans aren’t always the most luxurious of vessels, but one German outfit is hoping to change that. Ultimate Catamarans has teamed up with Italian firm Luxury Projects on a new line of multihulls designed to bring seafarers all the comforts of a superyacht. Better still, each cat is equipped with the latest green tech to ensure cleaner cruising on the high seas. The Spaceline range comprises three models of differing sizes, including an 88-footer, a 120-footer and a 150-footer. Each vessel sports a lightweight aluminum hull that the company claims is as stable and sturdy...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Bushmills Just Released Its Oldest Whiskey Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting to feel old these days, take heart—Bushmills, known for being the oldest licensed distillery, just released its most mature single malt whiskey yet as part of the new 2022 Causeway Collection. Of course, that whiskey is only 33 years old, so depending on your age you might still feel kind of old. The Causeway Collection is a limited-edition set of 10 cask-finished single malt whiskeys that are far cry from the core lineup of core Bushmills blends. It’s named after the Giant’s Causeway, a stunning rocky coastline area dotted with basalt...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The Omega Seamaster Daniel Craig’s 007 Wore in ‘No Time to Die’ Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Forget about searching for a watch that looks like something James Bond would wear. Now you can buy one that actually spent time on the spy’s wrist. An Omega Seamaster that Daniel Craig wore in last year’s No Time to Die will hit the block next month as part of Christie’s “60 Years of James Bond” auction. The timepiece in question was actually designed with the input of the actor to commemorate his fifth and final film as agent 007. Craig’s watch is called the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition and originally debuted back in...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy