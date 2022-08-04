Deputies offer $5,000 reward for information about a double-homicide

Read on cw34.com
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
WCJB
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
WCJB
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
First Coast News
JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
alachuachronicle.com
New “Turn it down” law leads to drug possession arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.
WCJB
Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for burglary after allegedly prowling around the same house multiple times
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, was arrested Friday morning after surveillance camera photos posted on Facebook led to his identification. The victims reported that surveillance cameras at their home near the intersection of NW 8th Avenue and NW 18th Street showed a man arriving on a bicycle just after midnight on July 22. The camera showed the man parking his bicycle in the carport and turning off the lights on the bicycle, then looking at the surveillance camera, waving at the camera, and giving it a thumbs-up before walking out of its view.
alachuatoday.com
Twenty-Two Vehicles Burglarized; Seven Firearms Stolen
ALACHUA ‒ The Alachua Police Department (APD) responded to 22 vehicle burglaries that occurred around midnight on July 28. Most of the vehicles were in the area of Traveler’s Campground in the 17700 block of April Boulevard. Several of these burglaries included forced entry by utilizing a window...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete
ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Family pleads for answers months after father, Amazon worker killed in hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly nine months have gone by since Lisa Diggs and John Kendrick Sr. buried their 27-year-old son. John Kendrick Jr. died in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 30. “To lose a child is tragic. Especially at the prime of his life,” said Diggs. “I’m still...
Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W. JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane. A small white SUV...
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
First Coast News
JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
News4Jax.com
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
First Coast News
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
News4Jax.com
City: JSO computer systems scaled back after ‘suspicious activity’ flagged by cyber security software
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had major computer system issues on Sunday that were having an effect on its dispatch and jail booking processes, two sources with knowledge of the situation told News4JAX. The city said the systems are working properly, but there is limited access...
alachuatoday.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
