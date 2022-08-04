ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Sirius XM DJ, Long Island postal worker arrested for drug trafficking scheme: DA

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmRbK_0h5MCFib00

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Sirius XM DJ from Queens and a U.S. Postal Service worker from Long Island were arrested for their alleged involvement in a narcotics trafficking scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney said Thursday.

Lance Holmes, who is DJ Love Dinero on the Siriux XM hip hop station Shade 45, worked with mail carrier Adrianna Lewis to receive shipments of cocaine and fentanyl in the mail from California, authorities said.

“Lance Holmes and mail carrier Adrianna Lewis allegedly rendezvoused at multiple locations along her postal route to transfer kilograms of narcotics,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Holmes is also alleged to have used addresses in Queens, Suffolk and Manhattan to receive drug shipments. His alleged conduct is so brazen that he called a post office in June to inquire about the whereabouts of his package after four kilograms of cocaine allegedly destined for him were seized in this investigation.”

A 2021 drug bust by the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force and the ATF Long Island Firearms Task Force resulted in 40 people being indicted for selling narcotics in the Hempstead area.

From this investigation, investigators found out that cocaine and fentanyl from Southern California were being shipped through the U.S. Postal Service to addresses in New York. Packages were being sent to addresses along Lewis’ mail route in Hempstead. The people who lived at those Hempstead addresses were not involved in the trafficking scheme.

Lewis and Holmes allegedly met up in various places on her route to transfer the narcotics. Lewis was allegedly paid $500 for each successful delivery, investigators said.

Eventually, several packages destined for Hempstead and the surrounding area were intercepted in the mail by law enforcement, who discovered the narcotics inside.

In June, Holmes contacted the post office to ask about a package that was supposed to arrive at a Manhattan address. The package — which contained two kilograms of cocaine — had already been intercepted by law enforcement, authorities said.

Holmes was charged with operating as major trafficker, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, conspiracy in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday. If convicted of the top charge, Holmes faces a potential maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Lewis was charged with two counts of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, conspiracy in the second degree, criminal facilitation in the second degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and criminal facilitation in the fourth degree. Lewis pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. If convicted of the top charge, she faces a potential maximum of 20 years in prison.

“Holmes allegedly used an insider at the postal service to deliver illegal drugs, and then profit from those drugs, which are killing people in our communities. This investigation demonstrates regardless of your status or notoriety, you are not above the law and you will face justice for breaking it. I would like to thank the outstanding work of our Long Island Gang Task Force, and our law enforcement partners, who prove day in day out their dedicated to protecting those they serve,” FBI New York Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend

A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Queens, NY
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment  on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man disappears while swimming in Far Rockaway waters: source

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who vanished in the waters off Far Rockaway Monday morning, according to officials and a law enforcement source. The man was with a group of friends when he swam out and disappeared, the source said. Police said they got a report of a possible […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Long Island#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drugs#Sirius Xm Dj#Fbi#The U S Postal Service
PIX11

Queens teen shot: Group opens fire on South Jamaica street

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A group opened fire on a teen boy Monday afternoon on a South Jamaica street, leaving him with a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to authorities. The four assailants, unidentified but believed to be teens themselves, approached the 17-year-old victim on 118th Avenue near 152nd Street just after 5 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Identity Theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
BAYVILLE, NY
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Man Sprayed in Face and Car Stolen at Smith Haven Mall

Suffolk County Police today arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy