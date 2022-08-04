Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette

Read on www.wilx.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
Suspect connected to Green Bay homicide charged with murder, burglary in Alabama
Anderson is currently being charged with Murder and First-Degree Burglary and is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond, police in Alabama said.
Michigan man sentenced for 1975 Door County murder
A cold case from four decades ago finally reached a conclusion with a Michigan man, 86-year-old Richard Pierce, sentenced to life in prison on a count of first-degree murder Friday.
Iron County Man Facing Charges In Three Separate States
The Iron County man who was arrested on Tuesday in Alabama is now facing felony charges in three different states. Green Bay Police say Caleb Anderson is the suspect in the death of a woman who’s body was found inside a home on Packerland Drive. Now it turns out that he the suspect in a separate homicide in Alabama, as well as arson charges. Here in the Upper Peninsula, he is suspected of assaulting a woman who was running in the town of Gaastra.
Two arrested in U.P. standoff
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Two arrests were made after a standoff in Michigan, near the Wisconsin border. Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities were called to W6122 18th Avenue in Menominee, Michigan for a report of domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Upon arrival, officers learned a male,...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The subject of a multi-state manhunt for a Green Bay homicide suspect is being investigated for another homicide in Alabama, according to Michigan State Police. Caleb Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Alabama following his arrest Wednesday. Michigan State Police say...
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Baraga County woman sentenced after meth delivery charges
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, August 4, Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old female from L’Anse was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, Baraga County to serve 5 years, and up to 20 years in state prison. Brennan had pled guilty to one count of Possession with...
L’Anse woman pleads guilty to meth charge
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old woman from L’Anse, was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Baraga County on Thursday, Aug. 4. She will serve up to 20 years in state prison, a minimum of five, for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense.
Dodgeville woman arrested as part of ongoing meth investigation
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old woman from Dodgeville. She is being charged with one count of of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony.
L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge
BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
One person in custody in Menominee standoff
(WLUK) -- Marinette County authorities are assisting Michigan authorities in a standoff incident in Menominee. A portion of 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. No other details on the situation were provided.
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
Overnight vehicle break-ins in Menasha, deputies suspect 3 teens involved
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday morning in the Menasha and Harrison areas. Deputies say that multiple cars were broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. on Manitowoc Road from North Coop Road to...
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
