Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette

By Annette Giachino
WILX-TV
 2 days ago
radioresultsnetwork.com

Iron County Man Facing Charges In Three Separate States

The Iron County man who was arrested on Tuesday in Alabama is now facing felony charges in three different states. Green Bay Police say Caleb Anderson is the suspect in the death of a woman who’s body was found inside a home on Packerland Drive. Now it turns out that he the suspect in a separate homicide in Alabama, as well as arson charges. Here in the Upper Peninsula, he is suspected of assaulting a woman who was running in the town of Gaastra.
