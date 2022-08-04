2 people dead, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO