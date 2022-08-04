2 people dead, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

Read on www.wkyc.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Black Man Arrested By Boston Cop Who Was Searching For White Suspect, Lawsuit Filed
A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses a Boston police officer of pinning a 20-year-old Black man to the ground and placing a knee into his neck during the officer’s pursuit of a white suspect. Donovan Johnson was on his way home from work in February 2021 when...
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers
BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
Amazon delivery driver recovering from surgery after violent carjacking in Wyman Park
BALTIMORE -- Scant details are available about a juvenile who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from an Amazon delivery driver and then used to run her over.Police say they don't have an update on the case, which has attracted attention across the city.The delivery driver and single mother of two was working to make extra money in Wyman Park when someone stole the Nissan Rogue she had left parked on the street in the early hours of July 30.The delivery driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early...
Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said. The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. The man's current condition is unknown.
Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
Storied Maryland military unit expected to lose 7 of the ‘battle streamers’ that top its flag over their Confederate ties
Few units in the U.S. Army are as fabled as the Dundalk-based 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment (5th Maryland), better known simply as the 175th Infantry Regiment, of the Maryland Army National Guard. Formed as the Baltimore Independent Cadets in 1774, the unit helped save George Washington’s army at the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776, played a major role in saving Baltimore from British ...
