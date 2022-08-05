Mase Says He’s Signing With Death Row Records

Read on defpen.com
Jadakiss Says Verzuz Performance Allowed Him To Restructure Def Jam Deal
One year ago this week, Jadakiss put on a legendary performance at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Backed by Styles P and Sheek Louch, the New York native stole the show as he performed a number of classic records while Dipset watched from the background. In the days that followed The Lox’s Verzuz performance, Fat Joe delivered an epic recap, the group’s streaming numbers skyrocketed and they went on tour with Dipset. Best of all, it allowed Jadakiss to improve his standing at Def Jam.
Joey Bada$$ Defends Chris Brown Collaboration Amid Backlash
Joey Bada$$ is doubling down in defense of his collaboration with Chris Brown. During a Reddit AMA in promotion of his 2000 album, the Pro Era rapper was questioned about his collaboration with Chris Brown on his sophomore album. In response, Joey referred to him as “one of the most talented musicians of all time” and inquired whether his fans who were critical of his decision “were perfect” themselves.
Future, Lil’ Baby & More Guest Star In Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake has finally delivered the official visual for the Baltimore Club-inspired hit, “Sticky.” Throughout the Theor Skudra-directed video, Drake finds himself globe trotting around the world with his closest friends, business partners and collaborators. Along the way, Lil’ Baby Future and many others make cameos. Not to mention, Drake shows off the off-road Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh in the video as he raps about his high-priced lifestyle.
Fivio Foreign Taps In With Jnr Choi For ‘Amused’
This year, Fivio Foreign has elevated his presence in the global music scene immensely. Not only did he deliver with “City of Gods” with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, but he also shared collaborations with the City Girls and Nicki Minaj. To top it all off, he released his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E, with a variety of artists, including Chlöe, Queen Naija, Quavo, Ne-Yo, Coi Leray and several others. Now, it appears he’s taking his act overseas as he teams up with Jnr Choi for the “Amused” video.
Ron Suno Unleashes ‘Suno Mode’
As quiet as its kept, New York has had a great run throughout the summer. Rowdy Rebel returned with the release of his debut album and Bobby Shmurda recently dropped his latest EP, BodBoy. Not to mention, Don Q dropped Corleone and Fivio Foreign is working with everyone from the City Girls to Kanye West. Adding to the city’s soundscape, Ron Suno has delivered his latest project, Suno Mode.
The Kid Mero Opens Up About ‘Desus & Mero’ Split: ‘We Had Been Pursuing Separate Interests For Over A Year’
A few weeks have passed since Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez and Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker called it quits on their joint endeavors. In the aftermath of the comedic duo’s breakup, fans have been left wondering why it all happened so suddenly. Desus Nice has...
Sounwave Teases Next Kendrick Lamar Project: ‘We’re Starting On The Next One Now’
Few producers and songwriters have a bond with Kendrick Lamar quite like Sounwave. From 2009 through the present, the California native has worked on every Kendrick Lamar studio album. Therefore, any comment he offers regarding the Grammy Award winner’s recording process carries additional weight. During a recent conversation with Jessica McKinney, Sounwave said that Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers artist is already working on his next LP.
dvsn Previews The Follow-Up To ‘If I Get Caught’
No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.
Leon Thomas III Taps In With Ty Dolla $ign For ‘Love Jones’
Leon Thomas III introduced himself to the world as a teenager more than a decade ago as a member of the Victorious cast. Throughout the series, he offered a glimpse of his musical talents alongside Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. Years after the show ended, his musical repertoire only continues to grow. Over the years, he has worked with everyone from Rick Ross to Babyface. For the time being, he has opted to focus on his solo career.
John Legend Shares ‘Legend’ Tracklist
John Legend has laid out plans to release his eighth studio album, Legend, on September 9, 2022. Differing from previous albums, this will be the first time that the Ohio native has released a self-titled project and it will be his first double album, Executive produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder, the project will feature 24 tracks. Along the way, he’ll be joined by Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Jhené Aiko Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, Jada Kingdom and Ledisi.
Jim Legxacy Takes Us On A Tour Of Cratford In The ‘Candy Reign’ Video
A new star is emerging in southeast London and his name is Jim Legxacy. The 20-something vocalist from Cratford has a dynamic style that spans Rap, R&B and beyond. His unique skillset has landed him in GRM Daily, Complex and Fader. With the release of his latest track, “Candy Reign,” his presence outside of the U.K. will only continue to grow. Backed by guitar and an infectious sample of “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real, the rising artist effortlessly floats over the production with airy tones.
‘Rap Radar’ To Return In August
For a few podcast fan bases, the last month has been pretty difficult. First, Bomani Jones announced that he would be taking an indefinite absence from his popular podcast, The Right Time. Then, the Bodega Hive bid farewell to The Bodega Boys after nearly a decade of laughs. Not to mention, The Joe Budden Podcast and I Am Athlete have both endured public breakups within the last few years. With all of that going on, one podcast is looking to end their indefinite hiatus later this month.
The Weeknd Calls On Summer Walker For The ‘Best Friends’ Remix
More than six months after delivering the original, The Weeknd has returned with the “Best Friends” remix. Unlike the original, the Toronto native will not tackle the Dawn FM track alone. Instead, he enlisted the help of LVRN’s Summer Walker. Backed by production from Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Matt Cohn and Oneohtrix Point Never, the two chart-topping stars deliver their first joint track as a duo.
Calvin Harris Releases ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’
It’s time for the pool party of the summer! Calvin Harris has recruited some of the biggest names in music for a warm weather pop-filled soundtrack. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 features legends like Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes. It also includes contributions from today’s stars like Chlöe Bailey, Lil’ Durk, Young Thug, Tinashe and several others.
Kodak Black And French Montana Tease Joint Album
Kodak Black and French Montana appear to be working on a joint project. Recently, the New York artist shared a video of himself and Kodak Black with a caption that reads, “Kodak [Black and] French Montana album? Sheesh.”. “Me and French Montana gon’ f*ck around and drop an album...
Eminem Celebrates His Career With ‘Curtain Call II’
More than 25 years into his career, Eminem is ready to take his victory lap. This Friday, the Detroit native has celebrated his legendary career with the release of his greatest hits project, Curtain Call II. Serving as the follow-up to Curtain Call: The Hits, the project features 35 tracks across two sides. Along the way, the fans will enjoy classic records like “No Love” featuring Lil’ Wayne and “Crack A Bottle” featuring 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. There are also contributions from Rihanna, Juice WRLD, Kehlani, P!nk, Beyoncé and several other stars.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
Childish Gambino, Saba & More To Appear On bLAck pARty’s ‘Hummingbird’
Once again, Friday promises to bring a ton of new music. DJ Khaled is gearing up to release a new track with Lil’ Baby and Drake. Meanwhile, newer acts like Doechii and Nezi Momodu will move their careers forward with new projects. Not to be forgotten, Cordae has also been actively teasing new music. In the midst of all that is set to drop on August 5, bLAck pARty is preparing to drop a new project called Hummingbird. In preparation for the new project’s release, the emerging talent shared the track list for Hummingbird.
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
50 Cent To Lead Podcast Slate From Lionsgate
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been tapped to lead the first slate of shows from Lionsgate’s newly launched podcast division. Leading Lionsgate Sound under his G-Unit Sound imprint, Jackson will host a show that is tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo. As the title suggests, the audio adventure will follow the life of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
