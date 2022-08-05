Mase Says He’s Signing With Death Row Records

No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO