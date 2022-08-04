'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help

Read on www.kake.com
Christy Hunter
4d ago
Nowadays all these businesses care about is the money. After they have been paid they couldn't care less if you are satisfied with their services.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
'Nothing ever happens here': Neighbors react to violent standoff in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On a quiet morning in a peaceful neighborhood in north Wichita, resident Mike Reynard couldn't believe what his street turned into. "We can go months and never see a Wichita PD cruiser even coast up and down the street," said Reynard. "I mean, there's nothing that ever goes on here."
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 38-year-old Travis B. Davis as the man involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, they revealed this information and other details about the officer-involved shooting. Watch below: According to Wichita Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau Captain Jason Stevens, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
KAKE TV
WPD releases more details, body camera video from weekend standoff in north Wichita
During a news conference Monday afternoon, the Wichita Police Department detailed the events leading up to an officer shooting 38-year-old Travis Davis after an hour’s long standoff near 45th and Arkansas. Police say just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance call in the...
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksal.com
Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help
A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
kmuw.org
Female Wichita firefighter files EEOC complaint against the city for retaliation
A female Wichita firefighter has filed a claim with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city for retaliation. The firefighter, Tatyana Fuller, has worked with the department for 11 years. She filed the claim after she reported to supervisors that the female locker room was being broken into...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Brock Tilcock
Weeks have passed since a teenage boy was reported missing from the south-central Kansas. Brock Tilcock was last seen on June 17, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BROCK TILCOCK. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: June 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then:...
KAKE TV
Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth
"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Derby Police to start implementing narcotic K-9 units
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Chief of Police Robert Lee announced Monday that they will soon implement a dual-purpose K-9 unit to detect more narcotics in the community. In a release, chief Robert Lee said that Derby has had eight fatal drug overdoses since 2020 and saw 108 non-fatal overdose cases in 2017. He stated that Narcan was likely the only thing that prevented these overdoses from becoming fatality cases.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea
The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
abc17news.com
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Back-to-school vaccines for students in Wichita
This weekend the Sedgwick County Health Department provided a back-to-school immunizations event.
classiccountry1070.com
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Comments / 5