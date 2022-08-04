Giovanni Biggers talks new-look UNC defense, how it’ll lead to wins

Read on www.cbs17.com
cbs17
Wake commissioners set sights on future stadium upgrades for Carolina Mudcats
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lots of fans visit Five County Stadium each year to cheer on the Carolina Mudcats. It’s a fan base that’s growing and the stadium is looking to grow with it. “Almost half of fans [are] coming from outside the county,” said Tyler Barnes...
cbs17
NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
cbs17
NC taxpayers could pay $6.3 million+ to rename Ft. Bragg
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first part of a three-part final report concerning the renaming of nine military bases has been submitted to Congress. The renaming will change names of military bases named after people with Confederate ties. The Naming Commission Final Report recommends new names for Fort Hood,...
cbs17
New Early College gives Wake County students a jump start on higher education
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the first day of school for Wake County’s newest high school. The Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnology is on Wake Tech’s RTP campus, giving students the feel of a college campus. Students will take a blend of...
cbs17
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
cbs17
Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
cbs17
Carrboro group works to educate, address female construction worker gap
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Only a little more than 10 percent of construction workers nationwide are women. As construction companies scramble to find people to help them with serious project backlogs during this labor shortage, one local woman is hammering out a solution. Armed with saws, drills, and planks...
cbs17
Durham church strives to impact community, end violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
cbs17
Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters ‘Bull City United’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County commissioners voted Monday night to spend $6 million on a building that will become headquarters for the violence interrupter program called Bull City United. The commissioners voted to buy a building on Pettigrew Street that used to house The Boys and Girls Club...
cbs17
Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
cbs17
Beat the heat: How to save money and stay cool
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy says this is the most expensive time of the year for customers because we’re cranking the air conditioner more than ever, but there are ways to chip away at the costs. It all starts with making sure you have a clean air...
cbs17
At least 2 taken to hospital, truck flips in Raleigh crash on New Bern Ave. at I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were sent to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh near Interstate 440 Monday night, police said. The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at I-440, according to Raleigh police. Eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue are closed following the incident.
cbs17
25-year-old killed in Durham motorcycle crash: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a serious traffic crash turned fatal Monday morning after a motorcycle and SUV collided, shutting down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham for a few hours. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School...
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
cbs17
NC counties offer Novavax vaccine: How it works, side effects to expect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Durham counties are now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the FDA and CDC finally gave the vaccine a green light to be used. The vaccine is two-dose regimen authorized for people 18 and older. Like the currently authorized vaccines, doses...
cbs17
Raleigh Red Cross volunteer deploying to Kentucky to help with flooding response
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman and Red Cross volunteer is heading to Kentucky to help with the state’s flooding response, according to a release. The organization is deploying Disaster Spiritual Care Volunteer Evelyn McMahon to Lexington, Kentucky as the area is dealing with the ongoing threat of storms and the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
cbs17
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
cbs17
Woman hit by car in downtown Raleigh; man charged with DWI, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they arrested a man who hit a woman with his car late Saturday night in downtown Raleigh. At about 11:39 p.m., police say 31-year-old Dylan Sinclair Jackson hit a woman crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. Officers say she was taken...
cbs17
Man dies after being shot in the head Sunday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man has died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.
