ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Giovanni Biggers talks new-look UNC defense, how it’ll lead to wins

By Chris Clark
cbs17
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC taxpayers could pay $6.3 million+ to rename Ft. Bragg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first part of a three-part final report concerning the renaming of nine military bases has been submitted to Congress. The renaming will change names of military bases named after people with Confederate ties. The Naming Commission Final Report recommends new names for Fort Hood,...
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Carrboro group works to educate, address female construction worker gap

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Only a little more than 10 percent of construction workers nationwide are women. As construction companies scramble to find people to help them with serious project backlogs during this labor shortage, one local woman is hammering out a solution. Armed with saws, drills, and planks...
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham church strives to impact community, end violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Cbs
cbs17

Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Beat the heat: How to save money and stay cool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy says this is the most expensive time of the year for customers because we’re cranking the air conditioner more than ever, but there are ways to chip away at the costs. It all starts with making sure you have a clean air...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

25-year-old killed in Durham motorcycle crash: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a serious traffic crash turned fatal Monday morning after a motorcycle and SUV collided, shutting down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham for a few hours. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Red Cross volunteer deploying to Kentucky to help with flooding response

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman and Red Cross volunteer is heading to Kentucky to help with the state’s flooding response, according to a release. The organization is deploying Disaster Spiritual Care Volunteer Evelyn McMahon to Lexington, Kentucky as the area is dealing with the ongoing threat of storms and the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
KENLY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy