Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wore AirPods in her ears as she left Target (Photo: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)

The sighting came just three days after Brad, 58, gushed about Shiloh’s impressive dance skills at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the Ad Astra star sweetly told Entertainment Tonight. “Very beautiful,” he added before mentioning that he loves to watch all of his six kids “find things they’re interested in, find their own voice, and flourish.” Brad also has Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with Angie, 47.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt walked to a car with a friend and a man, perhaps a bodyguard (Photo: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)

Although Brad and Angelina don’t seem to see eye-to-eye on anything following their divorce, which has resulted in years of court battles over custody and property, they do seem to agree that they want what’s best for their children and love to see them prosper. A source close to the Maleficent actress previously told HollywoodLife that Angelina has been proactive in helping her children find what makes them shine. “Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids’ interests in all kinds of things and over the years,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “[S]he’s enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons.”

Specifically commenting on Shiloh’s dance moves, which have been shared on YouTube by her various dance instructors, the source noted, “Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house and then all through the pandemic, she was doing zoom classes. She’s very committed to it.” They added that Angelina is “amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing.”

