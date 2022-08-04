Wichita woman launches app to try to help bars, restaurants find extra workers

Read on www.kake.com
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more
ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
One of the sweetest gems in Kansas, MOXI Junction, has a coffee truck!
Every so often, you have to adapt to circumstances beyond your control. That’s exactly what MOXI Junction had to do this past month. With construction taking place outside their coffee shop, they decided to open up a food truck. MOXI Junction has long been one of my favorite locally...
Tomatoes looking sad this year? You’re not alone. Here’s what to do and when to do it
Are you yet to enjoy the perfect BLT this year due to the challenging tomato crops around Wichita? There’s hope yet this year, experts say.
Expansion project on Woodlawn affecting nearby restaurant, 50 percent decrease in customers
An expansion project on Woodlawn is affecting more than just a commute for some residents. A business nearby says it is feeling the blow of continuous roadwork and their customers are doing their best to help out. Sitting at a busy Bel Aire intersection off of Woodlawn is Los Cunados....
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth
"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
Managing first day of school jitters
The first day of school is almost here for students across Kansas. Wichita students head back to class one week from today. Whether it's the first day of school jitters or something more than that, many kids may be feeling anxious about going back. "Meeting new people, new classes, new...
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Back-to-school vaccines for students in Wichita
This weekend the Sedgwick County Health Department provided a back-to-school immunizations event.
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Sedgwick County Zoo hosting back to school bash Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enter the Zoo for $3. Members get in free with a membership card and photo ID. You can now ride the Safari Express at the Zoo. The train takes you […]
Female Wichita firefighter files EEOC complaint against the city for retaliation
A female Wichita firefighter has filed a claim with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city for retaliation. The firefighter, Tatyana Fuller, has worked with the department for 11 years. She filed the claim after she reported to supervisors that the female locker room was being broken into...
One person injured in crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition Monday. It happened around 1:25 a.m. on Kellogg near Seneca. The WPD has not released details of the crash, only saying that it appears speed was a factor, and a car ended up rolling […]
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
When will Topgolf open? Here's a bird's-eye view of the construction progress
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's exciting for sure. I think it'll bring a lot of fun times over here and everything," said Kinley Swenson. The view from Swenson's apartment near Greenwich and K96 is much different than it used to be. Giant poles now tower over her at what will soon be Wichita's first ever Topgolf.
Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
