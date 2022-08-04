ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita woman launches app to try to help bars, restaurants find extra workers

By Jackson Overstreet
KAKE TV
 4 days ago
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more

ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

One of the sweetest gems in Kansas, MOXI Junction, has a coffee truck!

Every so often, you have to adapt to circumstances beyond your control. That’s exactly what MOXI Junction had to do this past month. With construction taking place outside their coffee shop, they decided to open up a food truck. MOXI Junction has long been one of my favorite locally...
MAIZE, KS
KAKE TV

Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth

"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Managing first day of school jitters

The first day of school is almost here for students across Kansas. Wichita students head back to class one week from today. Whether it's the first day of school jitters or something more than that, many kids may be feeling anxious about going back. "Meeting new people, new classes, new...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

One person injured in crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition Monday. It happened around 1:25 a.m. on Kellogg near Seneca. The WPD has not released details of the crash, only saying that it appears speed was a factor, and a car ended up rolling […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
WICHITA, KS

