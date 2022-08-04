House of Vegas Pride Festival

It’s been in Multiple Movies, music videos and now it can be seen in Las Vegas. Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. “We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!” The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO