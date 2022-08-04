ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

House of Vegas Pride Festival

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhTkc_0h5MA2Fz00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- We are voguing into the House of Vegas Pride Festival August 18th through the 21st, and joining Roqui Theus with the fabulous invitation to the ball is Founder, Nicole Williams, Gorgeous Godiva Gucci and Gorgeous Salem Gucci of the House of Gorgeous Gucci.

