House of Vegas Pride Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)- We are voguing into the House of Vegas Pride Festival August 18th through the 21st, and joining Roqui Theus with the fabulous invitation to the ball is Founder, Nicole Williams, Gorgeous Godiva Gucci and Gorgeous Salem Gucci of the House of Gorgeous Gucci.
