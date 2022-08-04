ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado man indicted, accused of threatening members of Congress

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S70KC_0h5MA0UX00

DENVER – A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening members of Congress and their family members over a three-month period between last November and January.

According to federal court documents unsealed this week in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, Malachi Mathias Moon Seals faces counts including influencing or retaliating against a federal official by threat; interstate communication of threats; and influencing or retaliating against a federal official by threat to family.

The threats, according to the indictment, were made "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with such official while engaged in the performance of official duties and with intent to retaliate against such official on account of the performance of official duties."

He was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the documents, which were filed on Tuesday. Moon Seals made his first court appearance on Wednesday and received a personal recognizance bond. A BusinessDen reporter first tweeted about the indictment Thursday.

According to the indictment , Moon Seals, from Pueblo County, threatened to assault and murder a member of Congress with the initials M.M., another with the initials L.B., and another with the initials J.M. He also is accused of threatening to murder and assault each of the members’ family members through communications over the internet, according to the indictment.

The initial threats started Nov. 20 of last year with threats to M.M., according to the indictment. The next day, threats were sent to L.B. They continued into December, when the alleged threats to J.M. were made. And on Jan. 20 of this year, he sent more alleged threats about M.M.

The documents do not identify the members of Congress to whom the threats were made.

There are three members of Congress with the initials L.B., including Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican who represents Colorado’s 3 rd Congressional District. There are five members with the initials M.M., including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And there are seven senators and representatives with the initials J.M.

If he is convicted of the counts, Moon Seals would potentially face up to dozens of years in prison.

The judge in the case set a personal recognizance bond on Wednesday. As part of Moon Seals' conditions of release , he will have to check in for supervision in Colorado Springs, seek employment, surrender his passport if he has one, not leave Colorado without court permission, not contact any victims or witnesses in the case, not possess a firearm or use alcohol or drugs, and not communicate with any government official or agency, according to court records.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, age 41, of Fort Morgan with 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients across Colorado. Carter’s now defunct company, Plains Building Systems, LLC, was specializing in building pole barns, steel buildings, and and post-frame...
FORT MORGAN, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado man found guilty of 2019 killing of Imperial woman

A Chase County District Court jury has found a Colorado man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of an Imperial woman. 26-year old Kevin German of Colorado Springs was also found guilty of kidnapping and 1st-degree false imprisonment after a week-long trial in Imperial. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced November 18.
IMPERIAL, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
KKTV

At least 1 in custody following standoff in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening. At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:. “This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There...
OutThere Colorado

Wealthy Americans are flocking to Colorado. Have you noticed?

Lots of wealthy Americans have been migrating to Colorado in recent years – at least that's what a recent data analysis from SmartAsset.com shows. The company analyzed the inter-state movement of households making at least $200,000 per year during 2019 and 2020 – which accounts for less than seven percent of the country. Data showed that Colorado was a hot spot for moneymakers on the move.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Member Of Congress#Seals#Murder#Businessden
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night

GARDNER, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday night, August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old boy from Gardner, Colorado. The boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of his serious injuries.
GARDNER, CO
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
skyhinews.com

Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis

The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Westword

Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History

The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy