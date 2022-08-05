Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk Tina Peters lost election

Read on www.nbcnews.com
SpaceMan
4d ago
who's paying for the games this chick is playing? don't tell me. there's no law to force her to reveal her financers. but there should be.
Ghostwriter
4d ago
Tina Peters needed 88,000 votes; she got 13 more. But for her $256k at least she can say she created jobs. A weeks worth of work 😀 😄
Jimmy Chonga
4d ago
There you go Tina, you lost by more. See ya…
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake again bashes ‘McCain machine’ during CPAC appearance
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continued her affront of John McCain during the Conservative Political Action Conference summit in Dallas on Saturday. Lake won last Tuesday’s GOP primary, setting up a November showdown with Democrat Katie Hobbs to be the state’s next governor. “We drove...
Republicans in Wisconsin embrace family leave in wake of near-total abortion ban
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On a debate stage in Milwaukee last month, two candidates enthusiastically vowed to implement paid family leave programs if they are elected. But the promises — a signature part of many Democratic campaigns — were made by the two leading Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s competitive primary for governor.
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
coloradopolitics.com
Judicial Discipline Commission says Supreme Court lied, misled, misinformed public during probe
On July 29, 2011, the chief justice of Colorado’s Supreme Court quietly met in a Denver parking garage with the executive director of the state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline to discuss the latter’s press for information in its inquiry into misconduct allegations tied to an alleged contract-for-silence scheme at the Judicial Department.
Ex-Ohio court mediator allegedly sent over 30 letters containing feces to Republican lawmakers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court...
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
NBC News
How Kansas sets up Biden’s midterm argument
President Joe Biden’s lingering Covid infection may have delayed his engagement in pushing his agenda’s momentum to midterm voters. But fortunately for the White House, one major outside event served to clearly illuminate the pitch that a top Biden adviser tells NBC News will be the heart of his argument to voters this fall — one that sounds a lot like his winning message in 2020.
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
GOP Rep. Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, wins Washington primary, NBC News projects
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has won his primary in Washington, NBC News projects. Newhouse advanced out of Tuesday's primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, beating Republican challenger Loren...
thecentersquare.com
Karrin Taylor Robson concedes defeat in Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary
(The Center Square) – Karrin Taylor Robson will not be the next governor of Arizona. Robson conceded defeat in the Republican primary late Thursday night. It was a tight race between her and Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race. The Associated Press called the race for Lake at 10:09 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Lake was ahead 46.8% to 44%, with 88.3% of the votes counted.
Pregnant women in states with abortion bans face the reality of a post-Roe world
Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Melissa Janssen’s water broke. But Janssen, 35, was just 18 weeks pregnant, too early for the baby to have a good chance of survival. “I was in absolute shock and just kind of numb,” she said. Doctors told...
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
NBC News
Abrams: Economy will go ‘up and down’ but abortion laws affect women’s future
Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, discusses voters’ competing priorities of the economy and abortion for the midterm elections. Aug. 7, 2022.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
