Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 316 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arlington to Cheraw, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Blue Lake around 330 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Las Animas and John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades, Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 617 east of Toketee Falls and the Northern portion of Fire Weather Zone 623, mainly north of Highway 62. * Wind: South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin by mid-afternoon Monday with the most active period likely in the late afternoon and evening. Activity could linger at night and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Saratoga County through 245 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ballston Spa, or 7 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Greenfield, Malta Ridge, Francis Corners, Milton Center, West Milton, Yaddo, Halls Corner, Mannings Cove, Cedar Bluffs, Eddy Corners, Riley Cove, North Milton, South Galway Corner, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Birchton. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Limestone; Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntsville International Airport, or near Madison, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, Mooresville and Belle Mina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move across the advisory area early this morning. - These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour, which will likely result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values range from 95 to 103 today. On Tuesday Heat index values range from 95 to 103. The values on Tuesday will be highest across the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie; Genesee; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a different Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far southern portions of Erie county until 900 PM EDT.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Inland Charlotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Punta Gorda, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock, Gulf Cove, South Venice, El Jobean, Harbour Heights, Placida, Rotonda, Cleveland, Grove City, Warm Mineral Springs, Lake Suzy, Venice Gardens, Charlotte Harbor, Palm Island and Solana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wells, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wells; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, southeastern Whitley, northern Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 845 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Road ponding and localized nuisance flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Markle around 835 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 286 and 306. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
Heat Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas this afternoon through early evening.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be a few hundred feet or less in spots, especially near area lakes and rivers.
Flood Watch issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will drop southward to near the Ohio River today and provide a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as the surface boundary stalls across the region. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Central Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Radford, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Prices Fork Claytor Dam Fairlawn and Graysontown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5, south of Yreka, and the cities of Montague, Grenada, Gazelle, and Weed. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 95. * WHERE...Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s, increasing the cumulative impacts from heat stress.
