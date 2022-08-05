Arizona College Prep: Jayden Diaz Talks 2022 Football

Read on sports360az.com
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison Vega
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Three-time Gatorade cross country runner of the year Lauren Ping transfers to Valley Christian
Lauren Ping, who was named the Gatorade Arizona Cross Country Runner of the Year the last three years while competing for Desert Vista, has transferred to Valley Christian. Megan Ping, Lauren’s mother and former head Desert Vista girls’ cross country coach, confirmed the move Monday morning to the Ahwatukee Foothills News. She said the decision stemmed from a conversation she had with Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka in the spring about an interim cross country coach for the summer while she traveled with Lauren to national events.
sports360az.com
1-On-1 With ASU Quarterback Emory Jones
It’s been a crazy offseason for Emory Jones. The former Florida Gator made his way to Tempe after spring ball and has quickly gotten acclimated to life in the desert. He caught up with Jordan Hamm to discuss the transition to ASU, what he hopes to bring to the team on and off the field and lessons learned while in the SEC.
247Sports
Sun Devils add junior college OL Danny Valenzuela to roster
Arizona State bolstered its offensive line with a late addition to the 2022 class Sunday when Santa Clarita (Calif.) College of the Canyons offensive linemen Danny Valenzuela announced he'll join the program. Valenzuela, 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, had no scholarship offers out of high school at a much-lighter 230 pounds...
Arizona State’s Herm Edwards makes SI’s most intriguing head coach list
It’s not for the best of reasons, but a bit of national attention will be on Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards this upcoming season. Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde listed Edwards 25th on his rankings of the most intriguing college football head coaches to watch heading into the 2022 season.
gilaherald.com
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
mynewsla.com
Glendora Eliminated in Little League West Region Tournament
The quest by the all-star team from the Glendora American Little League to reach the Little League World Series ended Sunday with a 7-6 loss to its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Special pinch-runner Brandon Ashing scored the...
AZFamily
Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep
Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week. Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies...
santansun.com
Seton grad wins P.E.O. Sisterhood scholarship
The Chandler chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood has been looking for just the right student to nominate for the international group’s scholarship program. They found her in Seton Catholic Preparatory Class of 2022 member Rachael Martinez. The United States-based Philanthropic Educational Organization is dedicated to opening educational opportunities for...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
12news.com
Veterans moved from Phoenix VA nursing home due of rats
PHOENIX — Veterans living at a Phoenix VA nursing home had to be moved after the building was infested with rats. Workers at the Community Living Center, which is a Veterans Affairs nursing home system, discovered that the first floor of the building had ceiling damage that was recently caused by rats.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man completes treacherous Alcatraz to San Francisco swim to raise addiction recovery awareness
A Valley man has completed a treacherous swim in California, going from Alcatraz to San Francisco. It's all part of his race to recovery as Michael Murtaugh is no stranger to challenges. In 2021, he completed the mile and a half long swim in shackles, and this time around he also did it without wearing a wetsuit in just over an hour.
azbigmedia.com
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry
“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
Glendale Star
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale
Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
