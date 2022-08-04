ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Roblox' Removed the "Oof" Death Sound — Here's How to Get It Back

Online gaming platform Roblox is home to plenty of custom content and games created by its many users, making it a truly unique platform for young gamers to immerse themselves in. Though the platform originally launched in 2006, in recent years, it's become popular among a younger audience, and the developers have continued to keep it a safe space for kids to play.
VIDEO GAMES
Will There Be More ‘Westworld’ After Season 4?

You might be wondering how many seasons of Westworld are planned, especially now that the HBO sci-fi drama is approaching the end of its fourth season. Well, the good news is that it sounds like the cast and crew are scheduled to start filming Season 5 next year… and that the show might even continue beyond that. Read on…
TV SERIES
'Alone' Season 9 Winner Dishes on Biggest Challenges and Advice for Future Competitors (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Alone Season 9 finale. The popular survival show Alone follows 10 contestants who are dropped off in remote parts of the wilderness with just 10 items of their choosing, living in total isolation with the hopes of outlasting their fellow competitors for a chance to take home $500,000. But, battling the elements, starvation, and their own minds proves challenging — even for these survival experts.
TV SERIES
The 'Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Just Dropped — and It's Brimming With Drama

Ever since Season 16 of Sister Wives concluded in February, fans have been waiting and hoping for a Season 17. TLC finally announced a premiere date for Sept. 11, 2022 — and now, the network has dropped the trailer for Season 17, offering fans a first look at the upcoming episodes. Let's just say, TLC is bringing the drama this time around. Because it looks like viewers will be seeing all the nitty-gritty details as Christine Brown leaves Kody and says goodbye to polygamy for good.
TV SERIES
Season 1 of 'The Sandman' Introduces Someone Named Nada — Who Is She in the Comics?

Spoiler alert: This article contains The Sandman spoilers for both the Netflix show and the comics. The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has finally arrived on Netflix. The series follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of the dreaming world who must restore his kingdom after being imprisoned by human cultists for more than a century. His journey to reclaim his lost powers takes him across the waking world where he encounters several supernatural threats. He also finds himself traveling to the depths of Hell. Here, he encounters a woman named Nada (Deborah Oyelade).
TV SERIES
'The Sandman' on Netflix Adapts a Beloved Comic — Let's Break Down the Season 1 Ending

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix. Season 1 of The Sandman is a dark, macabre, and existential trip into the realm of dreams. The series adapts the beloved and acclaimed comic book series written by renowned fantasy author Neil Gaiman. It follows the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of dreaming who tries to restore his kingdom after a lifetime of imprisonment.
TV SERIES
So What Was With the Whole Diner Episode in the 'Sandman' Series on Netflix?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Sandman on Netflix. If you're looking for a dark and trippy fantasy to binge this weekend, look no further than The Sandman. The 10-episode season is based on the critically-acclaimed comic book series written by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams, who escapes a century of imprisonment and tries to restore his power in order to repair his fallen kingdom.
TV SERIES
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Talk Red Flags and Non-Negotiables (EXCLUSIVE)

Love is a losing game. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey learned this lesson firsthand last season on The Bachelor. It seems like only yesterday when Season 26 star Clayton Echard confessed that he was in love with not one, but three women on national television — and all hell broke loose. Clayton and his final pick — Susie Evans — went on to live happily ever after. But Rachel and Gabby didn’t give up on their quest for love just yet.
CELEBRITIES
Survival Takes on a Whole New Meaning in Hulu's 'Prey' — Where Was It Filmed?

In the same realm as the Alien franchise, John McTiernan's 1987 sci-fi film Predator is a staple of what makes '80s cinema special. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) as soldier of fortune Dutch, the film sees him attempt to rescue American politicians stuck in Guatemala. But his mission is interrupted by a murderous creature, a thing. With this vile predator's astonishing strength and ability to suddenly vanish, no one is safe. The film spawned two sequels, a remake, and now with the arrival of Hulu's Prey, a prequel.
TV & VIDEOS
Gyatt Is the Latest Piece of Slang Circulating on TikTok, but what Does It Mean?

Part of the beauty of TikTok is the way the app helps to circulate slang terms more widely. It can sometimes feel like you're navigating a different language when you're using the app, even if many of the words you see are familiar. For every normal English word, though, there are also plenty of slang terms that have been popularized on TikTok. The latest, gyatt, is leaving many users utterly perplexed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
