Read on www.distractify.com
Related
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu’s True-Crime Series ‘Devil in the White City’
More than 20 years after the book was released and more than a decade after Leonardo DiCapriosnapped up the film rights, The Devil in the White City will finally get a screen adaptation. The Hululimited series doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it’s reportedly set for a 2024 debut.
You Can "Terastallize" Your Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's How
When it comes to the world of Pokémon, there's always something new to discover. Whether you want the ability to Gigantamax in the Galar region, or are just looking for your favorite ultra-rare shiny, there's an adventure out there for everyone looking to become a Master. Article continues below...
Singapore F1 Track Somehow Makes It Into ‘Call of Duty’ Map
COD/YouTubeF1's latest appearance shows just how mainstream F1 now is in North America.
'Roblox' Removed the "Oof" Death Sound — Here's How to Get It Back
Online gaming platform Roblox is home to plenty of custom content and games created by its many users, making it a truly unique platform for young gamers to immerse themselves in. Though the platform originally launched in 2006, in recent years, it's become popular among a younger audience, and the developers have continued to keep it a safe space for kids to play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Regional Variants Are Rumored for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
In a year that's already been filled with plenty of new Pokémon content with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, developer Game Freak has even more new Pokémon content planned. While Pokémon Violet and Scarlet mark the beginning of...
Brody Wellmaker on Being a TikTok Sensation: "I Never Consider Myself an Influencer" (EXCLUSIVE)
If you’ve been active on TikTok in the last couple of years, then you probably know Brody Wellmaker. In case you aren't super familiar with his full name, though, you might know him as simply the Twilight guy, or the TikToker who makes funny videos about raising a TikToker.
Will There Be More ‘Westworld’ After Season 4?
You might be wondering how many seasons of Westworld are planned, especially now that the HBO sci-fi drama is approaching the end of its fourth season. Well, the good news is that it sounds like the cast and crew are scheduled to start filming Season 5 next year… and that the show might even continue beyond that. Read on…
'Alone' Season 9 Winner Dishes on Biggest Challenges and Advice for Future Competitors (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Alone Season 9 finale. The popular survival show Alone follows 10 contestants who are dropped off in remote parts of the wilderness with just 10 items of their choosing, living in total isolation with the hopes of outlasting their fellow competitors for a chance to take home $500,000. But, battling the elements, starvation, and their own minds proves challenging — even for these survival experts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 'Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Just Dropped — and It's Brimming With Drama
Ever since Season 16 of Sister Wives concluded in February, fans have been waiting and hoping for a Season 17. TLC finally announced a premiere date for Sept. 11, 2022 — and now, the network has dropped the trailer for Season 17, offering fans a first look at the upcoming episodes. Let's just say, TLC is bringing the drama this time around. Because it looks like viewers will be seeing all the nitty-gritty details as Christine Brown leaves Kody and says goodbye to polygamy for good.
Season 1 of 'The Sandman' Introduces Someone Named Nada — Who Is She in the Comics?
Spoiler alert: This article contains The Sandman spoilers for both the Netflix show and the comics. The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has finally arrived on Netflix. The series follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of the dreaming world who must restore his kingdom after being imprisoned by human cultists for more than a century. His journey to reclaim his lost powers takes him across the waking world where he encounters several supernatural threats. He also finds himself traveling to the depths of Hell. Here, he encounters a woman named Nada (Deborah Oyelade).
'The Sandman' on Netflix Adapts a Beloved Comic — Let's Break Down the Season 1 Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix. Season 1 of The Sandman is a dark, macabre, and existential trip into the realm of dreams. The series adapts the beloved and acclaimed comic book series written by renowned fantasy author Neil Gaiman. It follows the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of dreaming who tries to restore his kingdom after a lifetime of imprisonment.
So What Was With the Whole Diner Episode in the 'Sandman' Series on Netflix?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Sandman on Netflix. If you're looking for a dark and trippy fantasy to binge this weekend, look no further than The Sandman. The 10-episode season is based on the critically-acclaimed comic book series written by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams, who escapes a century of imprisonment and tries to restore his power in order to repair his fallen kingdom.
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Talk Red Flags and Non-Negotiables (EXCLUSIVE)
Love is a losing game. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey learned this lesson firsthand last season on The Bachelor. It seems like only yesterday when Season 26 star Clayton Echard confessed that he was in love with not one, but three women on national television — and all hell broke loose. Clayton and his final pick — Susie Evans — went on to live happily ever after. But Rachel and Gabby didn’t give up on their quest for love just yet.
Hulu's 'Prey' Gave Fans an Important Teaser in the End Credits That You Don't Want to Miss
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Prey. To merely say that Prey is simply a Predator spinoff doesn't give it the credit that it deserves. The Hulu flick follows the story of a well-trained Comanche warrior named Naru (Amber Midthunder) who must protect her tribe from a fierce alien predator that enjoys hunting humans for sport.
'Bluey' Season 3 Features a Major Celebrity Guest Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Millions of young American viewers have watched Bluey with rapt attention in the last couple of years. And now, in Season 3, their parents will hear a familiar voice in one of the new episodes. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, executive producer Daley Pearson revealed that Natalie Portman has...
Discovery+ Series ‘Contraption Masters’ Shows Engineering At Its Most Extra
UK viewers already saw Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions on TV this spring, and now it’s time for U.S. viewers to get in on the fun. The show arrived stateside under a new title, Contraption Masters, and started streaming today, Sunday, August 7, on Discovery+. The new reality competition...
Survival Takes on a Whole New Meaning in Hulu's 'Prey' — Where Was It Filmed?
In the same realm as the Alien franchise, John McTiernan's 1987 sci-fi film Predator is a staple of what makes '80s cinema special. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) as soldier of fortune Dutch, the film sees him attempt to rescue American politicians stuck in Guatemala. But his mission is interrupted by a murderous creature, a thing. With this vile predator's astonishing strength and ability to suddenly vanish, no one is safe. The film spawned two sequels, a remake, and now with the arrival of Hulu's Prey, a prequel.
Gyatt Is the Latest Piece of Slang Circulating on TikTok, but what Does It Mean?
Part of the beauty of TikTok is the way the app helps to circulate slang terms more widely. It can sometimes feel like you're navigating a different language when you're using the app, even if many of the words you see are familiar. For every normal English word, though, there are also plenty of slang terms that have been popularized on TikTok. The latest, gyatt, is leaving many users utterly perplexed.
Charlamagne Tha God Talks Bringing Diversity and Pushing the Limits on Late Night (EXCLUSIVE)
The second season of Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey's late-night show, Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, is in full swing — and the media personality is determined to push the limits even further. Article continues below advertisement. Distractify attended the taping of the Season 2 premiere...
'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7 Is Here — How Old Is the Cast?
Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean is back for Season 7 and the crew has already been taking us on a wild ride. Of course, with so many big personalities living in such close quarters, there's bound to be some drama. But does the cast always act their age?. How old is...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
167K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0