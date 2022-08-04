Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday

Read on awesome923.com
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City
Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
SFCC Promotes Welcome Back Bash August 31
Student Engagement at State Fair Community College is inviting community partners to participate at no cost in welcoming back new and returning students to the fall semester. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 outside in the quad and Lamm’s Landing area of the Sedalia campus. SFCC student clubs, organizations and departments also will be participating.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Phonics First’ Training For Sedalia 200 Educators
This week, groups of Sedalia School District 200 elementary teachers are receiving training in Phonics First reading education at Smith-Cotton High School. Their instructor is Stephanie Smith with Brainspring Educator Academy. Phonics First is a multisensory, structured, phonics-based approach to teaching beginning, at-risk, struggling, learning disabled, dyslexic, and EL readers....
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County
The number of people with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals rose about 20% between Wednesday and Thursday, according to numbers reported by the county health department. The post THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Pettis County Republicans Raise $1250 for Vest for K-9 Lord
Money raised at the annual McKinley Day in Sedalia was forwarded to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders at a political campaign stop on Thursday, July 28 at Best Western, 32nd and Limit. A total of $1250 was raised from various individuals and the Pettis County Republican Committee to be used...
Firefighter Burton Promoted to Driver-Operator
Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a presentation to Sedalia Firefighter Bradley Burton, who recently earned his driver's badge and helmet shield. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that Burton began his service with the SFD in May of 2018 for a total so far of four years, two months.
1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday
“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
One 24-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on westbound U.S. 54 in Jefferson City Friday night. The post One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
