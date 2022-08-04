ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

By Anthony Thomas
wtvy.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtvy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Third suspect nabbed in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36 years old of Dothan, Saturday after 10 p.m, according to jail records. Parks is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

No shows threaten McCraney murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Seating a jury in Coley McCraney’s murder trial has become a struggle because most of those ordered to show up for jury duty didn’t. McCraney faces charges that he shot 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, but not charged until DNA implicated him 20 years later.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Jury selection set to begin Monday in Coley McCraney murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the murder trial of Coley McCraney. McCraney is charged with the murders of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The two were found dead in July of 2019 in the trunk of Beasley’s car. McCraney Arrested.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

Human remains found in Wicksburg

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
OZARK, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 5-7, 2022

Christopher Baker, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Sexual battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kaleem Robinson, 29, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Pinellas County: Marianna Police Department. Keandre Riley, 23, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Liberty County: Marianna Police Department. Henry Carter, 52, Graceville, Florida: Violation of injunction: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man

An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man. The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wtvy#Holmes County Sheriff#Capital Murder#Crimestoppers
wdhn.com

Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
OZARK, AL
WSFA

3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

New Geneva Co. employee gun policy

GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
veronews.com

Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
wtvy.com

Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy