Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

wtvy.com
Third suspect nabbed in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36 years old of Dothan, Saturday after 10 p.m, according to jail records. Parks is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree,...
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
wtvy.com
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Seating a jury in Coley McCraney’s murder trial has become a struggle because most of those ordered to show up for jury duty didn’t. McCraney faces charges that he shot 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, but not charged until DNA implicated him 20 years later.
wtvy.com
Jury selection set to begin Monday in Coley McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the murder trial of Coley McCraney. McCraney is charged with the murders of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The two were found dead in July of 2019 in the trunk of Beasley’s car. McCraney Arrested.
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 5-7, 2022
Christopher Baker, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Sexual battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kaleem Robinson, 29, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Pinellas County: Marianna Police Department. Keandre Riley, 23, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Liberty County: Marianna Police Department. Henry Carter, 52, Graceville, Florida: Violation of injunction: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man
An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man. The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.
wdhn.com
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
WSFA
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
wqcs.org
MC Sherriff: Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III Arrested on Allegations of Check Fraud
Martin County - Monday April 8, 2022: 24-year old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III is being held on a $82,000 bond on allegations that twice, on the same day, at the same bank, he's accused of attempting to deposit, and then withdraw, part of separate fraudulent $29,000 checks against unsuspecting victim accounts.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
cw34.com
Postal Service offering rewards of up to $50,000 in 3 armed robberies
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbers who struck mail carriers in three incidents. Two of those happened in Fort Pierce, while the other happened in Boca Raton. The armed...
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
‘I lied’: Woman recants claims about cops involved in 1999 murder of 2 teens
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time.
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered buried in the sand just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
veronews.com
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
wtvy.com
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
