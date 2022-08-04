ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More trouble for Arizona Cardinals: Assistant reportedly facing domestic battery charges

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
According to an ESPN report, Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery, including a low-level felony, in Indianapolis in May of this year.

Saxon, in his fourth year with the Cardinals, has been coaching during training camp. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 25 but rescinded about two weeks later.

Saxon is scheduled for an attorney conference on Aug. 25, according to the report, at which a trial date could be set.

