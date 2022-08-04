Replacement levy for Benton County Fire Dist. #2 receives increasing votes

Read on keprtv.com
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns In Benton County near state line
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Woman lost everything in a fire, BCSO stepped in to help out
Deputies at the Benton County Sheriff's Office made a difference for a 70-year-old woman who lives alone with no family in the area. A retired deputy learned about Glenda, a woman who was living alone in her Kennewick apartment this past May when she lost everything in a fire. Deputies...
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
KEPR
Fire scorches hillside, destroys man's home
MESA, Wash. — An afternoon fire in Mesa scorched part of a hillside and completely destroyed a man's home. On Sunday, fire crews responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters said a structure was...
Tri-Cities woman charged with murder. Her ex’s body was found under a pile of junk
And she’s accused of kidnapping their 2 children and driving to Oregon.
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
KEPR
Walla Walla detectives searching for suspect(s) in recent shooting
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Walla Walla County Detectives are asking the public for help solving a recent shooting. On Aug. 5, around 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Nightingale Canyon in Walla Walla County for reports of a hunter who had been shot and needed help. The caller...
610KONA
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police say a 20-year-old man is dead, and two other young males are seriously hurt, after a shooting Saturday night. Authorities say they started getting multiple calls about the gunfire around 11:30. This happened in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Drive. That's near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 68. The victim who died was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two others were treated at a hospital. Pasco Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. If you know anything, contact Detective Jed Abastillas at 509-544-4157 or the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333. Reference case number 22-041420.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
KEPR
Community honors life of 20-year-old shot and killed in Pasco
Pasco, Wash. — The Tri-Cities community is coming together to remember and honor the 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Pasco over the weekend. Officials said Denali Anderson died Saturday night after he was shot in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Dr in Pasco. Monday night, dozens gathered...
Treasure Hunters: Chests Full of Gold Still Lie at the Bottom of the Columbia River Near Tri-Cities
Yes, there really are two undiscovered chests full of gold at the bottom of the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities. And, another hidden gold treasure in Walla Walla county. Both stories involve bandits and stolen gold. The value of each cache is uncertain, but these two prized treasures are still waiting to be found.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
