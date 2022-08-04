ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WIFR

Apple cider donut enthusiasts wanted at Curran’s Orchard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Orchard is set to open for the fall on August 20. However, owner Pat Curran says only two people have stopped in to apply. The orchard is usually staffed by nearly 30 people. Last year, Curran says he had about 13. “I was proud...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Rockford, IL
97ZOK

Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?

If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90

Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
Q985

Illinois’ Newest Mission BBQ Location Will Begin Hiring Heroes Next Week

A couple of weeks ago we learned that the wait is almost over for the grand opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. In case you missed this important morsel of information, I have a friend that has been hired to manage Mission BBQ's Rockford location and he told me the projected opening date for the new restaurant on E State St. is at the beginning of October! He also told me the hiring process would begin around the second week of August, and guess what? It's officially go time!
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

There’s Only One Important Rule To Eating Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

If you put a pizza in front of me at any point in time, I will not refuse it. I love pizza no matter where it's from. Don't test me!. I've always been a huge fan of cheesy stuffed crust pizza because it just adds so much more flavor to the entire thing. When you think it's an ordinary pizza, you get to the crust and realize there's so much more left to eat... and it's a whole lotta cheese. YUM! Now I'm getting hungry just thinking about Sam's Pizza in my hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
MUKWONAGO, WI
northernpublicradio.org

Filling the gap - Naperville woman founded a niche magazine

A Naperville woman saw the need for a specific type of publication in her community, so she created it. Naperville already has media outlets that cater to its residents, but Ashley South wanted to find a unique way to highlight the community. South is the founder and editor & chief...
NAPERVILLE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Le Colonial in Lake Forest

Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Rockford Il

Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws

CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
CHICAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…

A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL

