ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Attorneys argue for the release of Grays Harbor County man sentenced to life as a teen

KING 5
KING 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.king5.com

Comments / 9

Faith Wilson-Shaw
3d ago

Nope. PLEASE NO. He killed them and tried to dispose of them. If it wasn't for the other boy turning himself in they may have not caught him. No remorse. Please don't the punishment fit the crime.

Reply
3
Tresa Johnson
4d ago

and just what does he mean he has matured according to the brain science at the age of 25? WTF???

Reply
3
Related
thejoltnews.com

Arrested on DUI suspicion, Lacey man accosts, harasses cops

A Lacey man was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel and began harassing officers after he was brought in custody. Olympia police arrested Jacob J. Rousseau, 28, on July 30 after a reported incident of driving under the influence (DUI) at the intersection of Cooper Point Road SW and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
LACEY, WA
wa.gov

RESULTS: Kitsap law enforcement team up for Thursday ‘HiVE’ patrol near Gorst

BREMERTON – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks.
BREMERTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Mccleary, WA
City
Home, WA
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Attorneys#Life Sentences#Murder#Grays#Roku#Amazon Fire
thejoltnews.com

Oly man claims rape, allegedly attacks responding officer

Two officers who were responding to a disturbance call were allegedly assaulted by the subject of the call when they arrived at the scene. According to Olympia police, officers were dispatched to Evergreen Park on July 20 to respond to a call concerning a man who told his apartment manager that he had been raped.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Amazon
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MASON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey cautions Long Lake goers

Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
LACEY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy