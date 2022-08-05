‘He Was My Hero, My Protector': Family of Arlington Man Lit on Fire, Killed, Shares Story

Read on www.nbcdfw.com
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it Again
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP Frontrunner
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall Flights
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment
An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Complex
Texas Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend by Setting Him on Fire at Gas Station
A Texas woman is facing an upgraded charge of murder after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station, causing injuries that ultimately proved fatal. As regional outlet the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last week, the suspect—24-year-old Breana Johnson of Arlington—had at first been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. However, the charge has since been “upgraded” due to the victim—identified as Ricky Doyle—having later died of his injuries. Doyle, also of Arlington, was 25 years old.
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Fatally Struck While Walking Across I-20 in Arlington Sunday Morning: PD
Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a woman struck by a vehicle as she walked across an Arlington highway Sunday morning, investigators say. In a statement, Arlington police said officers responded to a traffic assistance call in the 6300 block of West Interstate 20 at about 8:42 a.m. Officers found a woman dead on the highway after being struck by multiple vehicles.
Possible accidental shooting kills teen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed in an Arlington apartment Saturday night after a shotgun being handled by another person in the unit went off.On August 6 just before 11:45 p.m., Arlington police responded to a possible shooting call from an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the units.The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.The 911 caller, who lives in the apartment, told police that he, the victim, and four other males were hanging out at his unit. One of the other males was handling a shotgun when it discharged and struck the victim.Police said that "several" individuals have been detained for questioning, and criminal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation. It is unknown if the incident was accidental or intentional.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Krystallyne Holly at (817) 459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
Man shot in the leg in Lake Worth, accused shooter under arrest
A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lake Worth Monday. Police say it all started as a domestic quarrel at a home on Hodgkins Road. The victim was shot in the hip and is reported to be in serious condition.
WFAA
White Settlement crash: Deceased teen, injured father identified as high school student, teacher
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD sent a letter to families that the father is one of their teachers. His daughter was an incoming senior at another high school.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Field Street
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been stabbed in the chest. Officers started CPR and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where he died.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-rush crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning.At about 3:57 a.m. Aug. 8, police were sent to the 5800 block of SB E. Loop 820 for a traffic hazard.When officers arrived, they saw a "major accident" had occurred involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound and were approaching the intersection of Sun Valley Drive when they crashed. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The other vehicle involved left the scene but was located unoccupied nearby. The driver of that vehicle has not been located, police said. This is an ongoing investigation.
Baby dies in Rowlett home, one man now facing multiple felony counts
A man is locked up in connection with a baby’s death in Rowlett over the weekend. It all began when a woman called 911 for help, saying her husband was acting strangely and she was very afraid for her baby who was in his care.
fox4news.com
Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175. Officers...
Suspect leads police on chase in East Dallas
DALLAS — Police are in pursuit of a suspect in East Dallas. According to officials, the chase started due to a report of a stolen vehicle on westbound Interstate 30 and Interstate 635. This is a developing story, check back for details.
Man on trial in Texas says he did not kill 2 teen daughters
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008 told jurors in his capital murder trial on Monday that he fled the vehicle before they were killed because he thought someone wanted to kill him. “Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters,” said Yaser Said, whose testimony in Arabic was translated to English. Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. Yaser Said, who faces an automatic life sentence if convicted, said he did not turn himself in because he didn’t think he would get a fair trial. The prosecution and defense both rested their cases Monday afternoon. Jurors are set to hear closing arguments Tuesday morning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A man is in custody after leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Mesquite police confirmed officers tried to pull over a silver sedan reported as stolen along westbound Interstate 30 near Interstate 635. As of about 1:30 p.m., the chase was going through neighborhood...
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, Two Arrested After Oak Cliff Shooting
A man was fatally shot, and two others were arrested on Wednesday following a shooting in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Police officers arrived at the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East around 7:29 p.m. on August 3 and discovered an unidentified man shot multiple times inside a parked car.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
