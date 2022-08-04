Two dead, one injured in Lower 9th Ward shootings, police say

Read on www.fox8live.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
iheart.com
NOPD Investigating Double Stabbing Involving Two Children
New Orleans police are investigating a double stabbing that killed a four-year-old girl and wounded a two-year-old boy on Sunday. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the reported stabbing at a home on Law Street near Louisa Street. The girl died at a hospital, where the boy is in critical...
NOPD investigates man shot on Chef Menteur highway
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday that left a man injured and sent to the hospital. The shooting was reported by the NOPD shortly before 2:00 p.m. They say the shooting happened at the intersection
WDSU
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
NOPD needs help in finding a burglary suspect
The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on July 28, 2022, in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting of man on Downman Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Pines Village. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Downman Road. According to police, a man was found dead at the scene. Detectives are in the...
New Orleans PD investigating three shootings in 24 hours
For the second time in 24 hours, a shooting in New Orleans East lands a person in the hospital. Those shootings happened within a half-mile of each other.
Double shooting near Morrison Road sends two men to the hospital
According to the NOPD, officers learned that two people were shot in the 7000 block of Martin Drive near Morrison Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) after they were stabbed by a distraught mother at their home in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Detectives booked 31-year-old Jenee Pedesclaux with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and...
NOPD: Girl dies in stabbing; mother arrested
New Orleans police say a second juvenile, a boy, is in critical condition after the Sunday morning stabbing in the Florida Area of New Orleans.
Man found dead on Downman Road, NOPD searching for answers
According to the NOPD, officers found an unidentified man unresponsive in the 3900 block of Downman Road just after 5:20 p.m
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man, woman wanted in reckless driving incident
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a person wanted in connection with a reckless driving incident. According to police, the incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street. According to investigators, the driver of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgno.com
Man suspected of stealing packages from home on Milan Street, wanted by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspected thief is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after taking packages from a home in an Uptown neighborhood. Officers say the crime happened Wednesday, August 3, and was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. According to the NOPD, officers have asked...
WDSU
2 shootings reported in New Orleans East on Saturday, one involving a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported another shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday. According to reports, a juvenile was shot in the 6000 block of Downman Road around 4:27 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The other shooting happened around...
L'Observateur
Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries
On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
wbrz.com
I-10 blocked Saturday night following police chase, crash; suspect at large after fleeing on foot
KENNER - Two lanes of I-10 East were blocked off Saturday night following a police chase and crash on the highway. Kenner police told WWL-TV the chase happened during a traffic stop on Loyola Drive when the suspect sped off towards I-10 East. While police were chasing the vehicle, the...
NOPD: Two sent to hospital after argument turned violent Saturday
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road and discovered that the alleged suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.
wgno.com
NOPD: Man wanted after stealing cash from Archdiocese vending machines
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say is wanted for the burglary of a Warehouse district business. The incident reportedly happened on August 2. Investigations discovered, that the subject went inside the...
WDSU
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
fox8live.com
MISSING: Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s last seen driving in St. Bernard
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s assistance locating Jose Mulleady. Police say Mulleady was last seen around 6:43 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 8 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie. Mulleady’s silver 2016 Honda...
Comments / 0