UCLA Football Roster 2022

The official roster for the Bruins' 2022 college football season, courtesy of UCLA Athletics.

#0 WR Kam Brown | 6-0 | 190 lbs. | R-Jr. | Colleyville, Texas | Colleyville Heritage High School | Texas A&M

#1 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson | 6-1 | 205 lbs. | R-Sr. | Las Vegas, Nevada | Bishop Gorman High School

#2 K Nicholas Barr-Mira | 6-0 | 170 lbs. | R-Jr. | Palos Verdes, California | Loyola High School

#2 WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala | 6-1 | 184 lbs. | So. | Ewa Beach, Hawaii | Campbell High School | University of Central Florida (UCF)

#3 QB Chase Artopoeus | 6-1 | 195 lbs. | R-Jr. | Orcutt, California | St. Joseph High School

#4 DB Stephan Blaylock | 5-11 | 193 lbs. | R-Sr. | Compton, California | St. John Bosco High School

#4 QB Ethan Garbers | 6-3 | 210 lbs. | R-So. | Newport Beach, California | Corona del Mar High School | Washington

#6 DB John Humphrey | 6-2 | 192 lbs. | Jr. | Pasadena, California | Jon Muir High School

#6 QB Justyn Martin | 6-4 | 222 lbs. | Fr. | Inglewood, California | Inglewood High School

#7 DB Mo Osling III | 6-2 | 194 lbs. | R-Sr. | Lancaster, California | Antelope Valley High School

#7 WR Colson Yankoff | 6-4 | 210 lbs. | R-Jr. | Coeur d'Alene, Idaho | Coeur d'Alene High School | Washington

#9 WR Jake Bobo | 6-5 | 215 lbs. | R-Sr. | North Andover, Massachusetts | Belmont Hill High School | Duke

#9 LB Choe Bryant-Strother | 6-3 | 240 lbs. | R-So. | Atlanta, Georgia | Greater Atlanta Christian School

#10 WR Ryan Cragun | 6-1 | 185 lbs. | R-Sr. | Dana Point, California | St. Margaret's Episcopal School | University of Pennsylvania (Penn)

#10 LB Ale Kaho | 6-2 | 220 lbs. | R-Sr. | Reno, Nevada | Reno High School | Alabama

#10 DB Joshua Swift | 5-10 | 185 lbs. | R-So. | Temecula, California | Chaparral High School

#11 QB Chase Griffin | 5-10 | 190 lbs. | Sr. | Round Rock, Texas | Hutto High School

#11 DL Gabriel Murphy | 6-3 | 262 lbs. | R-So. | Dallas, Texas | Bishop Lynch High School | North Texas

#12 DL Grayson Murphy | 6-3 | 262 lbs. | R-So. | Dallas, Texas | Bishop Lynch High School | North Texas

#12 WR Matt Sykes | 6-4 | 200 lbs. | Jr. | Makakilo, Hawaii | Saint Louis School

#14 WR Josiah Norwood | 5-8 | 165 lbs. | R-Sr. | Santa Margarita, California |Santa Margarita Catholic High School

#14 DB Clint Stephens | 6-1 | 190 lbs. | Fr. | Long Beach, California | Inglewood High School

#15 QB Sean Holland | 6-2 | 215 lbs. | R-Sr. | Londonderry, New Hampshire | Nashua High School South | Fordham

#15 LB Laiatu Latu | 6-4 | 265 lbs. | R-Jr. | Sacramento, California | Jesuit High School | Washington

#15 WR Braden Pegan | 6-4 | 195 lbs. | Fr. | San Juan Capistrano, California | San Juan Hills High School

#17 WR Logan Loya | 5-11 | 180 lbs. | Jr. | Garden Grove, California | St. John Bosco High School

#17 LB Jalen Woods | 6-0 | 200 lbs. | Fr. | Compton, California | St. John Bosco High School

#18 WR Jadyn Marshall | 6-1 | 180 lbs. | Fr. | Stockton, California | Saint Mary's High School

#18 DB Croix Stewart | 6-2 | 190 lbs. | Fr. | Vallejo, California | Benicia High School

#19 WR Kazmeir Allen | 5-9 | 175 lbs. | R-Jr. | Tulare, California | Tulare Union High School

#19 DB Alex Johnson | 6-0 | 185 lbs. | R-Jr. | Carson, California | Loyola High School

#20 WR DJ Justice | 6-0 | 190 lbs. | R-Fr. | San Diego, California | Bishop Alemany High School

#20 LB Kain Medrano | 6-3 | 230 lbs. | R-Jr. | Pueblo, California | Pueblo East High School

#21 WR Bradley Schlom | 5-11 | 180 lbs. | R-So. | Newport Beach, California | Corona del Mar High School

#21 LB JonJon Vaughns | 6-1 | 215 lbs. | Jr. | Pasadena, California | St. John Bosco High School

#22 DB Azizi Hearn | 6-2 | 206 lbs. | R-Sr. | Oceanside, California | Oceanside High School | Wyoming

#22 RB Keegan Jones | 5-9 | 175 lbs. | R-Jr. | Cleveland, Tennessee | Cleveland High School

#24 RB Zach Charbonnet | 6-1 | 220 lbs. | Sr. | Camarillo, California | Oaks Christian School | Michigan

#24 DB Jaylin Davies | 5-11 | 180 lbs. | R-Fr. | Rancho Cucamonga, California | Mater Dei High School | Oregon

#25 RB TJ Harden | 6-2 | 210 lbs. | Fr. | Los Angeles, California | Inglewood School

#25 WR Ezavier Staples | 6-4 | 200 lbs. | R-Fr. | Long Beach, California | Milikan High School

#26 DB Devin Kirkwood | 6-3 | 194 lbs. | So. | Inglewood, California | Junipero Serra High School

#26 RB Brian Kowall | 5-11 | 210 lbs. | R-So. | Templeton, California | Mission College Prepartory Catholic High School

#27 WR Ashton Authement | 6-2 | 205 lbs. | R-Jr. | Riverside, California | Notre Dame High School

#27 DB Kamari Ramsey | 6-1 | 204 lbs. | Fr. | Palmdale, California | Sierra Canyon High School

#28 DB Kenny Churchwell III | 6-2 | 190 lbs. | R-Jr. | Casa Grande, Arizona | Mountain Pointe High School

#28 RB Josiah Gonzales | 5-11 | 170 lbs. | R-Fr. | Turlock, California | Turlock High School

#29 LB Adam Cohen | 6-0 | 232 lbs. | R-Jr. | Plainview, New York | Phillips Academy Andover

#29 DB Evan Thomas | 5-10 | 166 lbs. | R-So. | Inglewood, California | Loyola High School

#30 DB Jax Harley | 5-9 | 165 lbs. | Fr. | Long Beach, California | St. John Bosco High School

#31 RB Deshun Murrell | 5-11 | 190 lbs. | R-Fr. | Brent, Alabama | Bibb Country High School

#31 DB Isaiah Newcombe | 6-1 | 182 lbs. | R-Fr. | Gilbert, Arizona | Casteel High School

#32 RB Christian Grubb | 5-9 | 170 lbs. | R-Jr. | Tarzana, California | Notre Dame High School

#32 DB William Nimmo Jr. | 6-0 | 205 lbs. | R-Jr. | Corona, California | Mater Dei High School

#33 LB Bo Calvert | 6-3 | 235 lbs. | R-Sr. | Oxnard, California | Oaks Christian High School

#33 LB Jake Newman | 6-1 | 205 lbs. | Jr. | Anaheim Hills, California | St. John Bosco High School

#35 WR Devanti Dillard | 6-0 | 200 lbs. | R-So. | Fontana, California | Etiwanda High School

#35 LB Carl Jones | 6-2 | 228 lbs. | Sr. | Bakersfield, California | Bakersfield High School

#37 WR Elijah Rodriguez | 5-9 | 170 lbs. | Fr. | Norco, California | Norco High School

#39 DB Caleb Tuliau | 6-0 | 175 lbs. | R-Jr. | Long Beach, California | Centennial High School

#41 LB Devin Aupiu | 6-5 | 237 lbs. | So. | Oxnard, California | Pacifica High School | Notre Dame

#41 DB Jelani Warren | 6-0 | 199 lbs. | R-Jr. | Oakland, California | Bishop O'Dowd High School

#43 LB James Dinneen | 6-2 | 225 lbs. | R-Jr. | Los Altos, California | Saint Francis High School

#44 DL Martin Andrus Jr. | 6-2 | 305 lbs. | R-Sr. | Long Beach, California | Los Angeles High School

#45 P Chase Barry | 6-5 | 215 lbs. | Fr. | San Juan Capistrano, California | JSerra Catholic High School

#46 DL Hayden Harris | 6-5 | 251 lbs. | R-Jr. | Mill Creek, Washington | Eastside Catholic School

#47 LB Eric Osteen | 6-2 | 220 lbs. | R-Jr. | Simi Valley, California | Chaminade College Preparatory

#47 LB Shea Pitts | 5-11 | 205 lbs. | R-Sr. | Agoura Hills, California | Oaks Christian High School

#48 LB Joquarri Price | 6-1 | 220 lbs. | R-So. | Mesa, Arizona | Desert Ridge High School

#49 LB Carson Schwesinger | 6-2 | 210 lbs. | R-Fr. | Moorpark, California | Oaks Christian School

#50 OL Tyler Manoa | 6-4 | 312 lbs. | R-Sr. | Hayward, California | Saint Francis High School

#51 LS Jack Landherr IV | 6-1 | 225 lbs. | Sr. | Chino Hills, California | Chino Hills High School

#52 OL Benjamin Roy Jr. | 6-2 | 285 lbs. | R-Fr. | Las Vegas, Nevada | Liberty High School

#52 LB Jeremiah Trojan | 6-2 | 219 lbs. | R-So. | Chandler, Arizona | Hamilton High School

#53 LB Darius Muasau | 6-1 | 230 lbs. | Sr. | Ewa Beach, Hawaii | Miliani High School | Hawaii

#53 OL Sam Yoon | 6-5 | 280 lbs. | Fr. | Pasadena, California | Loyola High School

#54 OL Josh Carlin | 6-5 | 315 lbs. | R-Jr. | Westlake Village, California | Sierra Canyon High School

#56 LB Kobey Fitzgerald | 6-0 | 215 lbs. | R-Sr. | Eastvale, California | Corona del Mar High School | Riverside CC

#56 OL Atonio Mafi | 6-4 | 339 lbs. | R-Sr. | Shoreview, California | Junipero Serra High School

#57 OL Jon Gaines II | 6-4 | 300 lbs. | Sr. | Wauwatosa, Wisconsin | Marquette University High School

#58 DL Gary Smith III | 6-2 | 320 lbs. | Jr. | Shelbyville, Tennessee | Shelbyville Central High School | Duke

#59 OL Siale Taupaki | 6-4 | 325 lbs. | R-Jr. | East Oakland, California | Oakland High School

#60 LS Beau Gardner | 6-4 | 250 lbs. | R-So. | San Francisco, California | St. Ignatious Preparatory School

#62 OL Duke Clemens | 6-2 | 302 lbs. | Sr. | Kailua, Hawaii | Punahou School

#63 OL Brad Whitworth | 6-4 | 270 lbs. | R-Jr. | Temecula, California | Linfield Christian School

#64 OL Sam Marrazzo | 6-3 | 301 lbs. | R-Sr. | Aliso Viejo, California | Aliso Niguel High School

#66 OL Niki Prongos | 6-7 | 272 lbs. | Fr. | Kentfield, California | Marin Catholic High School

#67 OL Yutaka Mahe | 6-6 | 300 lbs. | R-Fr. | Hawthorne, California | Da Vinci Schools

#68 OL Noah Pulealii | 6-3 | 310 lbs. | R-Fr. | Marina, California | Palma School

#69 OL Justin Williams | 6-2 | 263 lbs. | R-So. | Rancho Santa Margarita, California | Tesoro High School

#71 OL Raiqwon O'Neal | 6-4 | 305 lbs. | R-Jr. | Conway, South Carolina |Conway High School | Rutgers

#72 OL Garrett DiGiorgio | 6-6 | 312 lbs. | R-Fr. | Oak Hills, California | Serrano High School

#75 OL Bruno Fina | 6-4 | 290 lbs. | R-So. | Tucson, Arizona | Salpointe Catholic High School

#77 OL Jaylan Jeffers | 6-5 | 304 lbs. | R-So. | Phoenix, Arizona | Saguaro High School | Oregon

#78 OL Liam Douglass | 6-5 | 315 lbs. | Sr. | Topangah, California | Harvard-Westlake School | USC

#81 TE Judson Habermehl | 6-6 | 252 lbs. | R-Jr. | Roseville, California | Woodcreek High School

#82 TE Sam Summa | 6-7 | 248 lbs. | R-Fr. | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina | Hilton Head High School

#83 TE David Priebe | 6-6 | 241 lbs. | R-Jr. | Waco, Texas | Midway High School

#85 TE Carsen Ryan | 6-4 | 248 lbs. | Fr. | Orem, Utah | American Fork High School

#86 TE Michael Ezeike | 6-5 | 252 lbs. | R-Sr. | Upland, California | Colony High School

#87 TE Grant Norberg | 6-7 | 225 lbs. | R-So. | San Diego, California | Scripps Ranch High School

#88 TE Mike Martinez | 6-7 | 266 lbs. | Sr. | Long Beach, California | Mater Dei High School

#89 TE Michael Churich | 6-6 | 240 lbs. | R-Jr. | Burlingame, California | Junipero Serra High School

#92 DL Quintin Somerville | 6-2 | 265 lbs. | R-Fr. | Chandler, Arizona | Saguaro High School

#93 K RJ Lopez | 5-11 | 185 lbs. | R-So. | Huntington Beach, California | Mission Viejo High School

#93 DL Jay Toia | 6-3 | 325 lbs. | So. | Inglewood, California | Grace Brethren High School | USC

#94 DL Dovid Magna | 6-4 | 280 lbs. | R-Jr. | Malibu, California | Malibu High School

#95 DL SItiveni Havili-Kaufusi | 6-3 | 282 lbs. | R-So. | Waimanalo, Hawaii | Punahou School

#96 K Ari Libenson | 5-9 | 167 lbs. | R-So. | Berkeley, California | Berkeley High School

#96 LB Hayden Nelson | 6-3 | 235 lbs. | R-Fr. | Brookfield, Wisconsin | Brookfield Central High School

#97 K Joseph Firebaugh Jr. | 6-2 | 183 lbs. | R-Fr. | San Diego, California | Otay Ranch High School | Southwestern College

#98 TE Jack Pedersen | 6-4 | 252 lbs. | Fr. | Murrieta, California | Vista Murrieta High School

#99 K Kalen Jones | 5-9 | 175 lbs. | Fr. | San Diego, California | Eastlake High School

#99 DL Jacob Sykes | 6-3 | 277 lbs. | R-Sr. | Kansas City, Missouri | Rockhurst High School | Harvard

