Public Safety

Police: Man killed after being struck by train in Evendale Thursday

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
A man was killed after being struck by a train in Evendale Thursday, according to the Evendale Police Department.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian fatally struck by a train in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road.

The man hit was traveling on the train from out of state, police said.

The Evendale Police Department said they will not release additional details until the man has been identified and his family has been notified.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information become available.

