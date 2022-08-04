In surprise vote, Senate to overturn Biden environmental rule

Read on www.pbs.org
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
A look at Biden's use of a wartime power, FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago: 5 Things podcast
The FBI on Monday raided Donald Trump's residence in Florida, Taiwan carries out military drills in response to Chinese exercises: 5 Things podcast
WATCH: GOP senators go after Manchin and Sinema’s support of climate and tax bill
Republicans are going after Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona for their support for new economic legislation. Watch the news conference in the player above. “At a time when the families of this country are hurting, inflation is eating into people’s paychecks, people are...
Democrats reach agreement with Sinema on economic package, setting the stage for a Senate vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the...
Kansas voters resoundingly defend their access to abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
Indiana House passes abortion ban, sends to Senate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House on Friday voted for a ban on nearly all abortions in the state, sending the legislation back to the state Senate to confer on House changes. House members advanced the near-total abortion ban 62-38 with limited exceptions, including in cases of rape and...
GOP seeks control over how elections are run in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Pelosi pledges U.S. commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’ during Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — After a trip that drew China’s wrath, a defiant Nancy Pelosi concluded her visit to Taiwan on Wednesday with a pledge that the American commitment to democracy on the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.”. Pelosi was the first U.S. House speaker to...
Jan. 6 panel is asking for Alex Jones’ texts, Sandy Hook attorney says
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the attack said Thursday that the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone.
2022 Vermont Primary Election Results
In Tuesday’s primary in Vermont, voters will be choosing a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy as the chamber’s longest-serving member retires. Leahy’s retirement has opened up two seats in Vermont’s three-person congressional delegation — and the opportunity for the state to send a woman to represent it in Washington for the first time.
One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
America’s far-right embraces Hungary’s autocratic president
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. is “equal partner” with African countries
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in South Africa Monday. “Our strategy is rooted in the recognition that sub-Saharan Africa is a major geopolitical force — one that...
WATCH: Senate Democrats hold news conference on climate and tax bill
Senate Democrats held a news conference on the climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Thursday. Watch the conference in the player above. Senate Republicans are slamming the climate and tax deal reached last week by Senate Democrats as a “reckless tax and spending spree,” arguing that it will hurt manufacturing, increase inflationary pressures, and boost the tax burden among ordinary Americans.
Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison, ruling she illegally carried drugs
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time...
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April was a blow...
New Mexico killings send fear rippling through U.S. Muslim communities
Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide. Three of the slayings happened in the past week. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle believed...
