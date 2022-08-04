4 people struck by lightning at park near White House

Read on www.fox5dc.com
Revamping active shooter training in the District
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle. Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama...
Man with BB gun causes scare at Gaithersburg Target
Police in Montgomery County arrested a man with a BB gun at the Target store in Gaithersburg after receiving reports that a person was spotted inside the store with a gun Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
Teenager hospitalized after being rescued from duplex fire in DC
WASHINGTON - A juvenile is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C., according to fire officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say crews responded to the fire at a three-story duplex in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire has since been extinguished.
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
MD-210 closed due to truck crash
Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Salute to Service: Honoring Army Col. Michael Greenly
Salute to Service: Honoring Army Col. Michael Greenly. FOX 5 is honoring heroes in our community in our weekly Salute to Service segment. This week’s nominee is Colonel Michael Greenly of Clifton, Virginia. He served in the Army as a nurse for 37 years. Sadly, he passed away in...
Flash flooding cleanup
Crews are still cleaning up tonight after flash flooding in Prince George’s County. Skyfox was overhead in Riverdale as rising waters made for dangerous conditions for drivers. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports with the latest on cleanup.
Virginia man wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery after thinking he lost
MANASSAS, Va. - This man didn’t win the top Mega Millions prize, but he still won big. Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, bought a lottery ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Soon after the drawing, he showed his ticket to a person...
Hot, humid Monday with isolated storms possible in the evening
Monday is another hot and humid day with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. One or two storms may materialize in the D.C. to Baltimore stretch. Expect highs in the lower to mid-90s. Storms will disintegrate with the setting sun as lows fall back into the mid-70s. While strong or severe storms aren't...
Carbon dioxide shortage could impact beer supply
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - There’s another shortage and this one could make happy hour for drinkers, not so happy. A carbon dioxide shortage could impact the beer supply nationwide. Carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, is needed to make beer bubble. CO2 creates the froth in beer. FOX 5 has...
Maryland junior tennis training center pushes community outreach programs during Citi Open
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A tennis training center tucked just inside the beltway is making its presence be known. Several tennis pros who are currently playing in the Citi Open have trained at the Junior Tennis Champion Center in College Park. Earlier this week, many youngsters didn’t even let the...
