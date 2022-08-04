Lawmakers, families demand answers from Commonwealth Health for closure of First Hospital

Read on fox56.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
WOLF
Myco Symbiotics Fest in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Celebrating mushrooms in northeast PA. That's the purpose of a family-friendly and educational event that was held this weekend at the Stonehedge Gardens in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County. The event was the 8th annual 'Myco Symbiotics Mushroom and Arts Festival' which we're told is dubbed...
WOLF
East Stroudsburg women sentenced in $3.1M tax evasion
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two women were sentenced to two years of probation after officials say they failed to provide taxes for a business that brought in $3.1M in imported cigars. US Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Monday that 72-year-old Hope Carbone and 70-year-old Donna Venturini, both...
WOLF
Two teens moved to the juvenile system following alleged Columbine-inspired plot
DUNMORE, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two teens plotting a Columbine-inspired attack at Dunmore High School have been moved to the juvenile system. The Lackawanna County District Attorney confirms the female admitted to the crimes and was determined to be delinquent. Stick with FOX56 for any further updates.
WOLF
Bradford Co. woman scammed out of $1.2K
CANTON TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Bradford County say an elderly woman was defrauded over $1,000 in a Publisher's Clearing House scam. PSP announced that a 73-year-old woman from Canton received a phone call on July 30th saying she was the winner of a Publisher's Clearing House contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Scranton bike weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton hosted its 1st Annual Bike Weekend at the Viewmont Mall. This year the Scranton Bike Weekend benefited the Keystone Mission. This 3-day event consisted of a bike contest with prizes, a bike show, a car show, live music, and much more!. The Keystone...
WOLF
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
WOLF
PSP: Woman breaks boyfriend's ribs, threatens to kill him during hotel room assault
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A woman has been charged after police say she assaulted her boyfriend in a Snyder County hotel room, threatening to kill him and breaking his ribs in the process. State Police released a report stating that on August 2nd around 8:21 PM, PSP...
WOLF
Northampton Co. man facing charges for allegedly shooting outside Carbon Co. bar
Palmerton (Carbon County) - The Lehighton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave., in Palmerton around 10:45 Saturday night, for a report of shots fired outside of that bar. When Troopers arrived, they say the suspect, identified as Leonid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Suspected skimming device found at Schuylkill Co. gas station
North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - The Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after an suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station located on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers say the device could have...
WOLF
Scranton Jazz Festival hits Downtown last weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The 17th annual Scranton Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday. It featured more than 20 venues throughout the downtown Scranton area. Performances included the legendary Four Freshmen, the Royal Scam tribute to Steely Dan, the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band, and many more. Marko...
Comments / 0