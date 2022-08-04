Hermosa Fire near Wimberley spreads to 60 acres and forces mandatory evacuations

Read on cbsaustin.com
Accurate mapping reduces size of fire near Wimberley; residents allowed to return home
WIMBERLY, Texas — Homeowners evacuated by the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley are back home. Officials say no homes were destroyed and only one appeared to have been scorched by the flames. The last update Friday night reduced the size of the fire to 43 acres thanks to “more accurate...
Police identify body found at Mount Bonnell while crews rescued person who fell off cliff
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have identified the man who was found dead Saturday at Mount Bonnell as emergency crews were rescuing an injured person who fell off a cliff. Austin Police Department tells CBS Austin that the deceased person has been identified as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti. APD says the death is not considered suspicious.
Man found dead in wooded area near Riata Trace Parkway in NW Austin
A body was found Saturday evening in the woods near Café Eden in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said several people walking in the area called 911 around 5:14 p.m. to report the body. Crews responded and pronounced the man dead at 5:30 p.m. APD is not currently...
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
Get back to school and back to clean with Zerorez Austin!
The kids are heading back to school so now is the perfect time to get back to clean! Zerorez Austin can bring your home back to life with amazingly clean carpet, stunning tile, gleaming hardwoods, and upholstery that looks like new. Co-owner and general manager of Zerorez Austin, Brad McKee, is here to tell us more.
Armed suspect not found during APD SWAT call-out in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said an allegedly armed suspect was not found after the SWAT team was called out to a North Austin apartment complex late Saturday night. APD Watch Command said the 911 call came in at 8:47 p.m. reporting a man was allegedly shooting...
WilCo Sheriff's Office ID's elderly woman found dead on road outside Florence
Sheriff's office investigators have identified the elderly woman who was found dead last week on a road in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence.
Police arrest suspect from fatal shooting at SE Austin gas station
Police say they have arrested the suspect from a shooting last week at a Southeast Austin gas station that left a man dead. 29-years-old Jose Ehuric Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 32-year-old Juan Pablo Morales-Rivera. The shooting happened Friday, August 5, at a gas station...
One dead, one critically injured in shooting in Downtown Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Department's Watch Command said the lieutenant placed the call to dispatch at 2:01 a.m. after downtown officers heard shots fired in the 400 block of E. 7th Street.
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
Celebrate local bounty with the Texas Farmers' Market!
Cultivating gratitude for our farmers, it's National Farmers Market Week! Julia Keim from Texas Farmers' Market joined Trevor Scott in the kitchen to share how you can join their celebrations and the bounty of our local farmers. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
Two children and one adult injured after motorcyclist drove into back of family car
SAN ANTONIO – Two children and one adult were injured after a motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed, drove into the back of an SUV. The incident happened at IH-10 at La Cantera at around 1 a.m. According to officials, the motorcyclist was speeding when he drove...
Shoppers look for deals during Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The back-to-school shopping season is well underway as Texans are looking for the best deals for their children. The second day of shopping during the tax-free weekend was a busy one for Austin shoppers. The Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief to some parents as they...
Window World Austin laces up to support the St. Jude Walk/Run
Lace-up your sneakers and prepare to walk or run for a lifesaving mission. The St. Jude Walk/Run is coming up and there is still time to lend your support either virtually or in person! Rae Folck joins us from Window World Austin with more about this event and why they wanted to take part.
Police seek suspect who robbed at gunpoint a meat market on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a meat market at gunpoint Saturday night on the Southwest side of town. The incident happened at 6060 Old Pearsall Road at the Culebra Meat Market #3 at around 9:59 p.m. According to officials, a man...
Property tax bills could drop by hundreds of dollars for many Travis County homeowners
The price of homes is skyrocketing, but many taxpayers are about to get the good news that their taxes will not follow suit. Property taxes are reported to be dropping for the majority of homeowners in Travis County. “Property owners that have a homestead exemption may actually see their taxes...
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with the Octopus Project!
Releasing joyous party music since 2002, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday band, The Octopus Project, follows a musical path that veers through vibrant electronics, surreal pop, and expansive psych landscapes. When not playing festivals like Coachella, they also compose film scores! You can see The Octopus Project live at The Long Center this Thursday, August 11th for The Drop-In. It's a free show, but you do need to RSVP here! Today they're joining us with a re-imagined version of their 2007 tune, "I Saw the Bright Shinies" in a dazzling video shot at the Moog Sound Lab.
