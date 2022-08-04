‘Law says I can kill you’: Prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints

Read on fox2now.com
Related
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
(AP) – Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man pleads guilty to two murders in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two people. Jeffrey Tod, 56, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He shot and killed Deandre Moore on December 10, 2018 and Alvern Linzie on January 11, 2019. Both murders were committed in the car of the victim while on Tod’s driveway at his home on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile tribute to fallen officers visits Clayton
The 2021 edition of the "End of Watch - Ride to Remember" made a stop at St. Louis County Police Headquarters on Friday. The 40-foot trailer displays the names and faces of the 608 members of the law enforcement community that died in the line of duty in 2021.
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice. A jury in Aitkin County found...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. The...
WATCH: ‘Hoagie Hero’ saves choking customer at NJ sub shop
ROCKAWAY, N.J. (WPIX) — A restaurant employee in New Jersey has earned a new nickname — “Hoagie Hero” — after coming to the aid of a choking customer on Thursday. Danielle Buccielli, 21, was working at PrimoHoagies in Rockaway when she jumped into action to save the woman. The dramatic moment was captured on the store’s security cameras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — An old steel gate still holds sentimental value for cattle rancher Susan Kibbe, even though it’s been hit by during high-speed chases more times than she can count. Her late husband, Harlow, built the gate nearly 40 years ago on their...
Mr. Rogers once took the Missouri KKK to court – and won
Mr. Rogers said racism and bigotry were not welcomed in his neighborhood. The U.S. court system agreed.
Substitute teacher requirements loosened ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri’s biggest sneaker and clothing convention. The Greater Sneaker Society hosted this event at the Bud Dome Saturday, August 6, from noon to 6 p.m. It was there where hundreds of attendees bought, sold, and traded items like sneakers, clothing, hats, exotic snacks, rugs, and more from 150 of the Midwest’s best resellers.
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed to 60 credit hours.
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
Late-night snack run leads Missouri man to $100K scratchers prize
DEXTER, Mo. – One man’s late-night snack run led him to a $100,000 prize on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner went out to grab some food and made a stop at a Murphy Oil gas station in Dexter, Missouri, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket.
New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024
A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0