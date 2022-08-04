‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two people. Jeffrey Tod, 56, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He shot and killed Deandre Moore on December 10, 2018 and Alvern Linzie on January 11, 2019. Both murders were committed in the car of the victim while on Tod’s driveway at his home on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.

