‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Mobile tribute to fallen officers visits Clayton
The 2021 edition of the "End of Watch - Ride to Remember" made a stop at St. Louis County Police Headquarters on Friday. The 40-foot trailer displays the names and faces of the 608 members of the law enforcement community that died in the line of duty in 2021.
Mr. Rogers once took the Missouri KKK to court – and won
Mr. Rogers said racism and bigotry were not welcomed in his neighborhood. The U.S. court system agreed.
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri’s biggest sneaker and clothing convention. The Greater Sneaker Society hosted this event at the Bud Dome Saturday, August 6, from noon to 6 p.m. It was there where hundreds of attendees bought, sold, and traded items like sneakers, clothing, hats, exotic snacks, rugs, and more from 150 of the Midwest’s best resellers.
Stark disparities persist in Missouri’s maternal mortality rate, state board finds
A multi-year report analyzing maternal mortality in Missouri and published Monday found that women on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than their counterparts with private health insurance. It also found Black women in Missouri were three times more likely to die within...
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
WATCH: ‘Hoagie Hero’ saves choking customer at NJ sub shop
ROCKAWAY, N.J. (WPIX) — A restaurant employee in New Jersey has earned a new nickname — “Hoagie Hero” — after coming to the aid of a choking customer on Thursday. Danielle Buccielli, 21, was working at PrimoHoagies in Rockaway when she jumped into action to save the woman. The dramatic moment was captured on the store’s security cameras.
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice. A jury in Aitkin County found...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. The...
New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024
A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system.
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Substitute teacher requirements loosened ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
Man pleads guilty to two murders in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two people. Jeffrey Tod, 56, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He shot and killed Deandre Moore on December 10, 2018 and Alvern Linzie on January 11, 2019. Both murders were committed in the car of the victim while on Tod’s driveway at his home on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
GOP Senate candidate won’t back Trump in 2024: ‘I hope he doesn’t run’
(The Hill) – The Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado said on Friday that he hopes neither President Biden nor former President Trump runs for president in 2024. “As far as Trump’s concerned, I hope he doesn’t run,” Joe O’Dea said on “The Ross Kaminsky Show” radio program. “I don’t want to see him as president.”
Late-night snack run leads Missouri man to $100K scratchers prize
DEXTER, Mo. – One man’s late-night snack run led him to a $100,000 prize on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner went out to grab some food and made a stop at a Murphy Oil gas station in Dexter, Missouri, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket.
