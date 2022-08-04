ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Uvalde DA fights release of DPS evidence during Thursday court hearing

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox26houston.com

Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board

HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
fox7austin.com

Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
SPRING BRANCH, TX
Uvalde, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
KHOU

Houston nurse charged with six counts of murder following fiery California wreck

LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Police arrest man after hearing him threaten to 'shoot up the place'

A convicted felon will once again face court because he was allegedly caught carrying a gun while walking on the wrong side of the roadway. A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 32-year-old with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Busbee
San Angelo LIVE!

Alleged Drunk Driver Kills 4 on Golf Cart in Galveston

GALVESTON – A South Texas man is jailed on manslaughter charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed four people on a golf cart in Galveston Saturday.   According to the Galveston Police Department, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Rosenburg outside Houston ran a stop sign causing a crash that killed two children and two adults on a legally driven golf cart.  Reports indicate Espinoza was intoxicated and driving an SUV which ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup which then crashed into a golf cart with six people on board.   Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf…
GALVESTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

