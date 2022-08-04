Read on www.wcjb.com
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
One dead from a shooting in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
Man steals construction equipment, causes $10K in damage, Flagler deputies say
BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. – A man is accused of entering a construction site and stealing equipment to “go on a joy ride” Saturday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Randy Wealand, 56, was arrested after stealing a $60,000 JLG Lull forklift. He...
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W. JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane. A small white SUV...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe. Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area. It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. Crews found light smoke coming...
Palatka man dies in a car crash in St. Johns
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Palatka died in a car crash yesterday, Aug. 4th, in St. Johns. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says a pickup truck was traveling southbound of State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane. The 36-year-old driver started to enter the...
Bradford County crash claims 1, injures 2
A Jacksonville woman died when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of County Road 225 and State Road 16 in Bradford County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 38-year-old female from Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan north on County Road 225 when she stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Road 16 at 11:36 a.m. She then proceeded to cross SR 16 when she was hit in the passenger side by a 58-year-old male from Starke driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound on SR 16.
St. Johns County Sheriff’s office makes an arrest after last Wednesday’s shooting of a minor
St. Johns County Deputies responded to a call at 4 am last Wednesday, off of 2660 St. Augustine Blvd, where they found a 16-yr-old who was shot multiple times. The teenager was transported to Wolfson’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. According to the St....
Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
SJSO: 9 individuals arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting of teenager and other crimes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Aug. 3 at about 4 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a shooting at 2660 St. Augustine Blvd. and learned that a 16-year-old had been shot several times. The victim was transported to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies quickly identified and...
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager reported missing in Flagler County Saturday has been found safe, deputies say. According to deputies, the 16-year-old teenage boy had been last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane before later being found.
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
One person injured after fight turns into a shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports state that at approximately 2 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight that broke out on the corner of 6500 Beach Blvd and Burkholder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot...
Fire at auto parts shop on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
