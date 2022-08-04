ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead from a shooting in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
INTERLACHEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatka, FL
Accidents
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palatka, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
Putnam County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
MARION COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WCJB

Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe. Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area. It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. Crews found light smoke coming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Palatka man dies in a car crash in St. Johns

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Palatka died in a car crash yesterday, Aug. 4th, in St. Johns. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says a pickup truck was traveling southbound of State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane. The 36-year-old driver started to enter the...
PALATKA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford County crash claims 1, injures 2

A Jacksonville woman died when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of County Road 225 and State Road 16 in Bradford County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 38-year-old female from Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan north on County Road 225 when she stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Road 16 at 11:36 a.m. She then proceeded to cross SR 16 when she was hit in the passenger side by a 58-year-old male from Starke driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound on SR 16.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCJB

Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy