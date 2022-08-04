A Jacksonville woman died when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of County Road 225 and State Road 16 in Bradford County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 38-year-old female from Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan north on County Road 225 when she stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Road 16 at 11:36 a.m. She then proceeded to cross SR 16 when she was hit in the passenger side by a 58-year-old male from Starke driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound on SR 16.

