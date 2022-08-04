Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with low back pain

Read on abc17news.com
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith & Max Muncy Homer, Mookie Betts Dances Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were expected to play a competitive series in their first matchup after the trade deadline, but the results so far have remained lopsided in favor of the team in first place of the National League West. Will Smith gave the Dodgers an...
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo
Hanser Alberto is confident that the Dodgers can fix the newly acquired Joey Gallo.
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead
San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
Dodgers All-Star SP Clayton Kershaw exits start against Giants with lower-back pain
Kershaw threw 66 pitches on Thursday, allowing just one earned run off three hits while striking out four. The 34-year-old ace is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 starts for the Dodgers this season. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's back "checked up on him" during...
Dodgers News: Reliever Tommy Kahnle Hopeful for a September Return
The Dodgers signed Tommy Kahlne last season with the hopes that he would make a big post- Tommy John surgery comeback. Even though he did in fact return to the mound this season, it was short lived as he returned to the injured list again on April 6th with a different elbow injury.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Exits With Injury
The Dodgers and Giants are playing the final game of their series this afternoon in the Bay Area. With Los Angeles looking for another 4-game sweep, they sent out Clayton Kershaw to the mound. He got through 4 innings of work before coming out of the game. Kershaw threw some...
