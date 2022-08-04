ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga

Vice Versa winery plans to break ground on a new winery and cave at an estate vineyard in Calistoga in late summer. “The construction utilizes three dominant wall surfaces — Corten, a weathering steel that seals as it rusts, Kalwall, an insulated translucent panel system, and glass,” the winery stated in the announcement. “The bottom production level is softly daylit through the Kalwall panels. The upper hospitality level has 360-degree views from the fully glazed exterior walls. The covered crush pad is in the center of the winery’s ground floor, with a second-level entertainment deck overlooking the production area. The crush pad opens up to the hillside behind, with the vines cascading down the hillside, the tableau framed by the structure above.”
CALISTOGA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Demptos Napa Cooperage hires Central Coast sales rep

Tabitha Ladendorf has been hired as a sales representative for Demptos Napa Cooperage. The barrel maker stated Ladendorf will serve as an agent for California’s Central Coast. She joins the company after working at Rancho Capistrano Winery, Kelsey See Canyon Winery and Booker Vineyard. Ladendorf is a graduate of...
NAPA, CA
7x7.com

Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More

While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa County, CA
Business
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Vineyard, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Napa County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
County
Napa County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center

Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#Wine Cellars#Pinot Noir#Business Industry#Linus Business#Domaine Carneros#Napa#Lvmh#Newton
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley charity event raises $6 million for cancer research

A charity begun by a famed basketball coach who died from cancer reports it’s raised $6.5 million from a weekend fundraiser in the Napa Valley. The annual V Foundation Wine Celebration, which took place Thursday through Sunday, was hosted by Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, former Duke University men’s basketball coach,and Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wine-searcher.com

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
NBC San Diego

Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore

It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
LIVERMORE, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy