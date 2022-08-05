Amy Donaldson on DeShaun Watson, Britney Griner, Britney Spears + more

Read on espn700sports.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
ksl.com
Who is behind the slow down 'grandmas at play' signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 councilman in Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
New tunnel at SLC airport will make walk between concourses shorter
Construction is underway on a new tunnel at the Salt Lake City International airport that will make the walk from the main terminal to Concourse B shorter.
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
15-year-old boy accidentally shot in the back in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the back while riding in a car, according to Sandy Police. Officers responded to Alta View Hospital on July 10 after the 15-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was then flown by […]
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
Suspect identified after stealing excavator and tearing up Smith’s lot
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who allegedly stole a $400,000 excavator from a construction site, drove it down city streets, and used it to tear up a Smith’s parking lot in Salt Lake City was booked into jail on Saturday on several charges. Omar Ortega, 46, is facing two counts of Criminal Mischief […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Layton father missing during work trip in Arizona, found dead
FINAL UPDATE: Beau Riddle was found dead nearby his abandoned truck on Tuesday. You can read more in the link below. UPDATE: Search efforts continue Monday for 49-year-old Beau Riddle of Layton, Utah. According to Anita Mortensen, public information specialist for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, search and...
POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located. Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since. Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
Two seriously injured in Weber County motorcycle accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday, authorities say. At 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Airlife Utah were dispatched to a motorcycle accident at the top of Monte Cristo. One […]
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
