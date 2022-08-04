ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News 13 forum with Florida senate candidates

By Amy Hoyt
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters heard directly from two candidates for state senate Thursday night.

The two candidates who want to replace retiring State Senator George Gainer, Regina Piazza and Jay Trumbull, joined 13NOW to answer questions about the issues.

WATCH: Clowdus and Griffitts face off in News 13 forum

Amy Hoyt moderated that candidate forum. You can watch the full debate here:

