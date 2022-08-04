News 13 forum with Florida senate candidates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters heard directly from two candidates for state senate Thursday night.

The two candidates who want to replace retiring State Senator George Gainer, Regina Piazza and Jay Trumbull, joined 13NOW to answer questions about the issues.

Amy Hoyt moderated that candidate forum. You can watch the full debate here:

