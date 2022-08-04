News 13 forum with Florida senate candidates
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters heard directly from two candidates for state senate Thursday night.
The two candidates who want to replace retiring State Senator George Gainer, Regina Piazza and Jay Trumbull, joined 13NOW to answer questions about the issues.WATCH: Clowdus and Griffitts face off in News 13 forum
Amy Hoyt moderated that candidate forum. You can watch the full debate here:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0